Gurugram, Faridabad to get 100 e-buses each by March next year

Gurugram and Faridabad are set to receive 100 electric buses each by March 2026 under the PM e-bus Seva Scheme, said a senior official from the Ministry of housing and urban affairs during the curtain raiser event of the Urban Mobility India (UMI) conference. The conference will start from today and will continue till November 9. It will be inaugurated by Union minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, Manohar Lal Khattar. The delivery of buses was delayed due to litigation, said officials. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

Jaideep (single name), an official from the ministry of housing and urban affairs said that the conference will focus on urban development strategies and transportation planning. The conference will explore how urban planning and transportation decisions interact, impacting areas such as economic development, environmental sustainability, social equity, and public health.

While replying to a question about public transport in Gurugram, Jaideep said that Gurugram metro will be a milestone project and it will transform the urban landscape of the city. “Both the cities will get 200 electric buses under the PM e-bus Sewa by March 2026. The delivery of buses was delayed due to litigation but now the matter has been resolved and buses will be delivered soon,” he said.

Meanwhile, a senior government official aware of the matter said that delivery of electric buses under the scheme was held up due to litigation over tender in 2024 but the matter has now been resolved. The tender for the buses has been awarded to the lowest bidder, who has been tasked to provide 100 buses each to Gurugram and Faridabad. These would be nine-metres standard floor AC buses.

Dr Chandra Shekhar Khare, managing director, Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL), said that this event will provide an important opportunity to showcase the state’s progress in sustainable urban development, smart transportation solutions, and infrastructure innovation.

“We will be hosting and participating in this conference to learn the best urban mobility practices from experts and organisations. Public transport in the city will improve significantly once the Gurugram Metro becomes operational,” he said.