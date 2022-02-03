Gurugram: FIR recommended against owners of 50 EWS plots in DLF Phase 3

The department of town and country planning on Wednesday recommended that FIRs be registered against owners of 50 economically weaker section (EWS) plots in DLF Phase 3 for violating building plan norms and not taking corrective action despite repeated notices.

DTCP officials said the violations include construction of additional floors without permission, 100% ground coverage for constructionswhich is against the rules, and construction of buildings and structures without approval from authorities.

A letter issued by DTCP to Gurugram police states that the offenders have violated The Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Areas Act, 1975 by carrying out unauthorized construction and the aforesaid act is in utter violation of approved building plans. The raising of the building to such a non-permissible height/violation without taking structural stability aspect into consideration, is prone to high risk of structural collapse and is vulnerable to disaster during any eventuality of earthquake or any other natural calamity, it said.

R S Bhath, district town planner (enforcement) said several violations were found during the survey conducted in blocks U, S and V of DLF Phase 3 despite undertaking demolition drives. “A detailed list of violators has been prepared and the names of the first 50 owners have been sent to the police. A series of more such recommendations will be sent after checking details of the notices. Cases will be registered against the owners of EWS plots for violating rules and criminal action will be taken,” he said.

According to the details shared by the town planning department, it has recommended 30 FIRs in U block and 10 each in S and V blocks. The details of violations have been submitted street-wise and all the violations in a plot have been identified to make it easier for the police to take cognizance, said DTCP officials.

The DTCP letter further said that construction of such a large number of unauthorized structures beyond the permissible limit is not only putting undue pressure on basic amenities and infrastructure developed for a particular population size but also causing nuisance to nearby residents.

