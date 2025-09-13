Gurugram: Foreigners, residents, volunteers join hands to clean Sector 56 market

Gurugram: In a spirited show of civic responsibility, foreigners, local residents and volunteers came together on Saturday to clean up the bustling Sector 56 market — an area that draws hundreds of visitors every day but has long struggled with litter and poor waste management. The initiative drew hundreds of participants, who not only swept and cleared the area but also engaged with shopkeepers and vendors. (HT Photo / Parveen kumar)

The market, known for its eateries, food stalls and heavy evening footfall, was littered with leftover food, plastic bags, and discarded trash strewn across the roads and pavements. “People eat, cook, serve and simply dump waste on the ground. It has become a health hazard,” said Aman Verma, an IT executive who helped organise the drive.

The initiative drew hundreds of participants, who not only swept and cleared the area but also engaged with shopkeepers and vendors. Volunteers urged them to place dustbins outside their establishments so that people had designated places to dispose of waste. Awareness messages were also shared with visitors to encourage responsible behaviour.

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) supported the initiative by deploying sanitation teams and waste collection vehicles. MCG commissioner Pradeep Dahiya lauded the effort, calling it a “remarkable example of citizens partnering with the administration.”

“We are here to support such community-led drives in every way possible. When residents and volunteers come forward to take ownership of their neighbourhoods, it inspires others and creates a culture of cleanliness. Gurugram can truly become a model city if this spirit continues,” Dahiya said.

For many participants, the drive was as much about creating awareness as it was about cleaning the market. “This is not just about one morning of sweeping,” said Lazar Jankovic, a Serbian expatriate who joined the effort. “It’s about showing that small acts by ordinary people can change the look and feel of a public place. We want people to feel proud of where they live and shop.”

Another participant, Mathilde Rateria, a French expatriate, said the campaign was also about inclusivity. “As expats, Gurugram is our home too. It matters to us that the streets are clean, safe and welcoming. This is our way of giving back to the city that hosts us.”

The volunteers said this was only the beginning. They plan to expand the initiative by choosing one public area each weekend to clean and engage with local communities. “We want this to grow into a movement,” Verma said. “The goal is not just to clean but to create habits that keep Gurugram cleaner every single day.”