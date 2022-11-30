Gurugram: Four men arrested for shooting at jeweller in robbery attempt

Four people were arrested for shooting at a jeweller HERE in an attempt to rob him, police said.

The incident happened at around 8 pm on Tuesday outside Amit’s jewellery store in Nihal colony, they said.

The accused have been identified as Jai alias Sanju (23), Ankit alias Bugla (19), Naresh alias Nandu (19) and Rajesh alias Sookha (23).

According to police, when Amit left his store after closing it, four to five men stopped him and tried to snatch his bag.

When the victim resisted, the miscreants opened fire and a bullet hit the jeweller’s hand, they said.

After hearing a gunshot, people gathered on the street and caught one of the miscreants while the rest fled from the spot, they said.

The accused was handed over to the police and an FIR was registered at Bajghera police station, they said.

One of the miscreants was nabbed in Gurugram while the other three were arrested from Panipat on Tuesday, they said.

Police said that the person who had hatched the plan of robbery is still absconding.

During the investigation, the arrested men revealed that a resident of Gurugram is the mastermind behind the attempted robbery, Assistant Commissioner of Police (crime) Preet Pal Singh Sangwan said.

As per the plan, he called them here and provided a room to stay in. They did recce for three-four days and finally carried out the robbery, he said.

Some of the arrested men have cases of theft and robbery registered against them. Jai alias Sanju has already gone to jail twice on similar charges, police said.

“We are questioning the accused and efforts are also being made to arrest the absconding person,” the ACP said.

