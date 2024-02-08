Gurugram: Gang providing fake toll tax, parking receipts busted, 1 held

A joint raid by a team comprising the chief minister’s flying squad and Road Transport Authority (RTA) officials busted a gang that allegedly provided fake toll tax and parking receipts of commercial vehicles at arbitrary prices to cab drivers. One of the members of the gang was arrested on Thursday, police said. During the raid, two computer CPUs, three printers used to print fake airport parking slips, and 20 printing rolls were recovered from the apartment. (Representaional image)

The men were operating from an EWS apartment in Sector 41, according to the police.

Deputy superintendent of police, Inderjeet Yadav, said they had received a tip-off that an office was being run illegally in a flat in sector 41 where fake parking and toll receipts for commercial vehicles were provided illegally to the cab drivers. “We alerted the RTA officials and a joint team was formed to conduct a raid along with local police personnel. When the team reached the spot, they found a man taking printouts of fake receipts,” Yadav said.

The man arrested during the raid was identified as Ravi Kumar, a resident of Ganj village in Uttar Pradesh’s Fatehpur.

During interrogation, Kumar revealed that he worked for Santosh Yadav who was the kingpin of the gang and had hired him to print and sell the receipts. “They used to sell vehicle tax receipts of Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, parking receipts of malls, airports, railway stations etc. They also printed toll slips for toll plazas across the country and petrol pump receipts priced between ₹50 and ₹100. On the spot, tax receipts of many vehicles of Government of Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh were found which had been edited by the men,” Yadav said.

According to the police, the men used to take money in cash and through digital payment from taxi drivers for fake tax and parking slips.

Yadav said that the men had been selling the fake receipts for nearly one year and had taken the apartment on rent in December 2022 for ₹10,000 per month.

A case under sections 467 (forgery), 468 (forging document), 471 (using forged document), 420 (cheating),406 (criminal breach of trust), and 120 B (conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at Sector 40 police station, police said.