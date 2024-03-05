Gurugram govt officials visit Dwarka e-way ahead of inauguration by PM Modi

Gurugram: Gurugram administrative officials on Tuesday evening visited Sector 84 along the Dwarka expressway to take stock of the preparation being made for the inauguration of the Gurugram section of the road by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 11. Dwarka expressway is being built at a cost of ₹ 9000 crore and it is being built in four packages. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo.)

Gurugram deputy commissioner Nishant Yadav and commissioner of police Vikas Arora along with senior officials of the administration, police and the national highways authority of India held a detailed discussion on matters related to logistics, safety and other issues concerning the event, a statement issued by district administration said.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Dwarka expressway is being built at a cost of ₹9000 crore and it is being built in four packages, while package three (Delhi Gurugram border to Basai ROB) and four (Basai ROB to NH 48) are in Gurugram and are 19-km in length, package one (Mahipalpur to Dwarka sector 21) and two (Dwarka sector 21 to Delhi Gurugram border) are in Delhi and these two are around 10-km in length.

A government spokesperson said that Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the Gurugram section of Dwarka expressway, which is around 19 kilometres in length and will facilitate the movement of commuters using the road within Gurugram. As per NHAI officials, while work on the Gurugram section is 99 percent complete, only 10 percent work is remaining in Delhi section and it will be completed by June this year.

A senior government official aware of the matter said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a roadshow on the Dwarka expressway after which he will address a public meeting in Sector 84 adjacent to the Dwarka expressway. “Officials from district administration and police.visited the venue in Sector 84 today. Earlier in the afternoon a meeting to discuss the prime minister’s visit and arrangements there off was held. It was chaired by the chief secretary, Haryana through videoconferencing,” the official said.

A government spokesperson said that during the visit to the venue, deputy commissioner Nishant Yadav took stock of necessary arrangements being made for the programme. Police commissioner Vikas Arora issued directions with regard to security arrangements at the venue, and along the Dwarka expressway tombs taken during the visit of PM Narendra Modi, the spokesperson added.

Senior officials present in the meeting included additional deputy commissioner, Hitesh Kumar Meena, Sohna SDM Sonu Bhatt, Zilla Parishad CEO Jag Niwas, assistant labour commissioner Kushal Kataria, Gurugram SDM Ravindra Yadav, Manesar SDM Darshan Yadav, joint director DIPR RS Sangwan and NHAI regional officer Mohammad Safi.