Gurugram hospitals see increase in patients with respiratory issues

With air pollution in the city rising to near “severe” levels in the past one week, hospitals have started reporting an uptick in the number of patients seeking treatment for respiratory distress, particularly those suffering from asthma, lung infection and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Young children and senior citizens are the worst-affected, said health department officials.

Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer, Gurugram, said there has been a 20-25% jump in the number of patients seeking help for respiratory issues in the past one week. “Young children up to the age of 10 years are particularly affected, besides senior citizens who are seeking treatment for breathlessness. The increase is both in out-patient department cases and emergency care,” he said, adding that vulnerable people should avoid going out early morning as pollution is high at that time. He also advised that people wear masks.

Dr Sandeep Mittal, senior consultant, pulmonology, Medanta Hospital, said people with existing respiratory conditions are affected the most.

“A patient with asthma, who came from Mumbai, and who has remained stable over the past year, suddenly developed acute breathlessness as soon as she landed at Delhi airport and had to be given emergency treatment. The pollution level is high and people must wear N95 masks and use air purifiers wherever possible,” he said.

The air pollution is likely to increase further, according to air quality experts, and in view of that, doctors said people should avoid early morning walks and strenuous exercise, and wear mask during the day. “Those who have a health condition or are vulnerable due to age must take precautions as air pollution is likely to peak from November 7 to November 10,” said Sachin Panwar, city-based air quality expert.

Dr Nevin Kishore, head of bronchology and senior consultant, respiratory medicine and pulmonology, Max Hospital, Gurugram, said due to the poor air quality, they were seeing a rise in the OPD cases of asthma and COPD.

“These patients are reporting breathlessness, coughing, watering of eyes, and irritation of nose. All these are coinciding with an increase in viral Infections due to a dip in temperature, which is seen every year, he said.

“The combination of the viral respiratory symptoms and pollution is leading to patients requiring higher doses of inhalers and nebulization, and some elderly patients and children have to be hospitalised as well to manage their breathlessness,” he said.

Dr Manoj Goel, director, pulmonology, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram, said, “There is a spike in asthma, COPD, lung infection and rhino-sinusitis both in the OPD as well as in the wards. We are also observing people coming to the ICU with atypical pneumonia with low oxygen in blood,” he said.

