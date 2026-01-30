Gurugram: IMD issues yellow alert for dense fog; AQI in ‘poor’ category

Dense fog was reported in isolated parts of the city, including Maidwas, Golf Course Road and Dayma Road, on Thursday, following which the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for dense fog and cold wave conditions till Friday. The minimum temperature was recorded at 10.1°C at 8.30am. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

The minimum temperature was recorded at 10.1°C at 8.30am, a drop of 3.1°C compared to the previous day, while the maximum temperature was 15.9°C. “The mercury levels are likely to dip further by one to two degrees on Friday before they become stable on Saturday and Sunday. Cold wave conditions are expected to persist during this week amid dry weather,” a senior IMD official said.

IMD’s weekly forecast has predicted thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 30–40 kmph over southern Haryana on February 1 due to a fresh western disturbance. Light rainfall of up to 1 mm is also likely on Sunday afternoon, with the maximum temperature expected to drop to around 13.9°C.

Visibility on the Delhi–Gurugram–Jaipur (NH-48) Expressway dropped to 200–500 metres at isolated locations around 8.30am, improving to about 2,000 metres by 1.30pm.

Meanwhile, the air quality index (AQI) in Gurugram was 232 at 4pm on Thursday, down 35 points from the previous day, according to the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) daily bulletin. According to the Sameer app, at 7pm, Sector 51, Teri Gram, and Vikas Sadan stations remained in the “poor” category at 237, 233, and 238 respectively, while NISE Gwal Pahari continued to fluctuate between “moderate” and “poor” levels throughout the day.