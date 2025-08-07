Gurugram leads Delhi NCR in sale of luxury housing

The district of Gurugram has emerged as the top destination for luxury housing across Delhi-NCR, accounting for 91% of all luxury residential sales in the region in the first half of 2025, according to a report released by real estate consultancy JLL on Wednesday. Of the 5,168 luxury units sold across NCR between January and June, Gurugram accounted for 4,693 transactions. The report also noted that overall luxury housing sales in the NCR rose by 9% compared to the same period last year, when 4,763 units were sold. (Archives)

The report defines luxury housing as apartments priced above ₹5 crore, and states that Dwarka Expressway and Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) were the city’s two key micro-markets, jointly contributing 61% of Gurugram’s total luxury housing sales. SPR alone accounted for 39%, while Dwarka Expressway made up 22% of the sales. The remaining luxury units were sold in micro-markets such as Golf Course Road, Golf Course Extension Road, and other areas.

“Despite a sharp 23% year-on-year decline in overall housing sales across all price segments in Delhi-NCR, the luxury segment remained resilient,” said Dr. Samantak Das, Chief Economist and Head of Research and REIS, India, at JLL. “In fact, the share of luxury housing in total sales has grown significantly — rising to 27% in the first half of 2025, compared to 19% in H1 2024 and just 12% in H1 2023.”

Noida, by contrast, witnessed sales of just 475 luxury units during the same period.

Manish Aggarwal, senior managing director (North and East) at JLL, said that the Dwarka Expressway and SPR corridors are now the epicentres of luxury housing in Gurugram. “These two corridors now account for 61% of Gurugram’s luxury market. Since 2020, 22,000 housing units have been launched in the Delhi NCR primary residential market catering to the ₹5 crore-plus segment. Eighty-nine percent of these have been in various locations of Gurugram,” he said.

Real estate developers attributed this growth to a shift in buyer preferences and evolving definitions of luxury. “The buyers in the city aren’t just acquiring square footage; they’re buying into a holistic, high-end living experience. The luxury segment has become largely price inelastic—when a project delivers on all fronts, discerning buyers are willing to pay the premium,” said Aakash Ohri, joint managing director and chief business officer at DLF Home Developers Ltd.

Experts said that the recent completion of the Dwarka Expressway has played a key role in boosting residential demand and prices along the corridor. They also pointed to upcoming infrastructure projects such as the new Gurugram Metro line as factors that would further enhance the area’s appeal as both an investment and a residential option.

Vinod Behl, a Gurugram-based real estate expert, said, “The sustainable growth of the residential real estate sector cannot rely solely on a surge in luxury housing sales. The continued decline in budget and mid-segment sales poses a serious challenge. Unless this issue is addressed, overall residential sales are likely to fall further — especially given that the sector has already seen a consistent decline over the past three quarters.”