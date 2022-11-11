Gurugram local authorities told to resolve pending civic issues, finish projects on time

Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) CEO Sudhir Rajpal on Thursday directed local authorities to resolve pending bottlenecks and finish on projects on time.

He also said the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) will invite tenders to lay the 2,100-metre balance pipeline to supply drinking water to licensed areas of Gwal Pahadi. “Chief administrator HSVP has been directed to expedite this work at the earliest,” he said.

A coordination committee meeting of local authorities, chaired by Rajpal, was held to discuss and review issues pertaining to different agencies on Thursday.

Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) officials were directed to start clearing the unauthorised garbage dump behind Garden Estate on MG Road and opposite Vidya School, after the issue was raised by residents at the meeting.

“We have directed that encroachments be removed from the green belt area in front of Garden Estate. GMDA and MCG teams will also carry out a joint inspection to gauge the blockage in stormwater drains by illegal encroachments behind the society,” he said.

Rajpal said he has also directed concerned departments to look into the requisite shifting of electric poles, any physical structures, trees, encroachments and other restrictive factors that are hurdles to infrastructure development projects.

It was also decided at the meeting that ‘Smart Parking’ follow-up for the issue of no objection certificate for parking sites in Sector 44 will be taken up at the state level by GMDA.