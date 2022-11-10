Gurugram local body elections: Voting peaceful in four blocks

The polling to elect members and chiefs of the zila parishad and panchayat samitis was conducted in four blocks of Gurugram on Wednesday, officials said adding that voting remained peaceful in all four blocks and the turnout was about 76%.

Polling was conducted from 7am to 6pm at 291 polling booths in the district, said officials. Panchayat and local council elections are being held in three phases in Haryana and results would be declared on November 27.

Voting was held in the first phase on Wednesday for 10 wards of the zila parishad, where 65 candidates are contesting, and 68 wards of panchayat samitis, where 246 candidates are contesting, officials said.

In the second phase, voting will be held for panchayat sarpanches (village chiefs) on Saturday. Along with Gurugram, the second phase of panchayat polls in the state was held in eight other districts of Haryana — Ambala, Charkhi Dadri, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Rewari, Rohtak, Sirsa and Sonipat — on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav, who is also district election officer, said voting was peaceful in all four blocks of Gurugram and 76% polling was recorded in the district. “We visited various polling stations and took stock of proceedings to ensure law and order and that sufficient arrangements were in place to facilitate voters,” he said.

Officials said sufficient police teams were deployed outside each polling station to maintain law and order. Out of 245,228 voters in the four blocks, 76% voted in the panchayat elections on Wednesday.

Yadav said while 78% voters voted in Farrukhnagar block, 78.2% voted in Gurugram block, 72.2% in Pataudi block and 76% voted in Sohna.