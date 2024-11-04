Gurugram locals seek out Hry minister to pollution concerns

Residents from various Gurugram sectors met Haryana environment minister Rao Narbir Singh early Sunday morning to press for immediate intervention on the city’s critical environmental issues. Led by community advocates, residents highlighted two main concerns — pervasive dust pollution from construction and frequent unauthorised waste burning. Community representatives with Haryana cabinet minister Rao Narbir Singh at the meeting on Sunday. (HT Photo)

According to the residents at the meeting, worsening air quality can be attributed to unchecked construction activities, neglected roadside debris, and open patches left exposed amid Gurugram’s rapid development, which generates high levels of fine particulate matter. Amongst their other requests, the representatives demanded stricter dust control measures, such as covering construction sites, implementing manual roadside sweeping, and repairing broken roads to prevent dust from circulating.

In response, Singh assured the representatives to coordinate with municipal agencies to prioritise dust management. “We are directing funds towards better street cleaning technologies and frequent vacuum cleaning on high-traffic roads, as well as reinforcing our waste collection infrastructure,” he explained. “This includes establishing more authorised waste collection points and enhancing our composting facilities to handle horticultural waste. Our aim is to build a cleaner, healthier Gurugram, where environmental issues are proactively managed through coordinated efforts and community participation.”

Local environmentalists pointed to lapses in enforcement and insufficient waste management systems that enable the problem. In response, residents suggested setting up authorised waste collection points and composting solutions for horticultural waste to discourage burning.

Gauri Sarin, founder of the “Making Model Gurugram” (MMG) initiative, voiced additional concerns over long-standing dust pollution from unfinished construction on Hamilton Road and the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR), where recent work by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has exacerbated the issue. “Last March, we submitted recommendations to the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) for dust and waste management,” Sarin added. MMG has also been advocating in-situ composting in residential communities to minimise landfill contributions, aligning its approach with the Solid Waste Management (SWM) Rules 2016.

“We understand the serious impact that waste burning and dust pollution have on the health and well-being of our residents,” said Singh. “The government is prioritising stricter enforcement of waste-burning restrictions, with increased penalties and monitoring, especially in areas like Sector 21, where unauthorised dumping is prevalent. We are committed to working with municipal bodies to ensure these measures are actively implemented.”

Waste burning on the rise

Amidst these monitoring challenges, waste-burning incidents are reportedly escalating across Gurugram, with residents blaming the authorities for insufficient action despite the Grap’s prohibitions. Communities such as Nirvana Country and Golf Course Extension Road report frequent open burning of garbage and horticultural waste, releasing dense smoke and hazardous emissions. Nilesh Tandon, RWA president of Fresco Apartment in Sector 50, stated, “This is a well-known hotspot, and waste burning here has been reported multiple times. Yet, there’s no permanent solution.”

The Fresco Apartment RWA, actively involved in reporting waste burning, collaborates with the fire department to extinguish fires. However, preventive measures remain lacking. The open burning, residents note, is not only unlawful but poses severe health risks, especially as the colder months set in, exacerbating respiratory and allergy-related ailments.

Adding to this, Manas Human, CEO of Nagarro, which consults on environment, life sciences and health care, estimated that informal waste burning contributes around 20% of Gurugram’s daily pollutant load. “While the Gurgaon fire brigade responds to waste burning calls, we need stronger enforcement. Following discussions at the Utkrisht Society for Safe Haryana, the Gurugram Police recently decided to have patrol teams and local police stations aggressively tackle waste burning, which is a crucial step forward. We also hope that Gurugram will prioritise waste reduction and processing over Waste to Energy plants, as these also contribute to pollution, as seen in Delhi,” he added.

In response, Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) Commissioner Narhari Singh Bangar announced that teams have been mobilised to penalise open waste burners, with additional teams patrolling high-incidence areas. “We have deployed a team at the hot spots who will take rounds to ensure no more incidents are reported,” he added.