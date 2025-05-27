Gurugram logs 2 new Covid cases, active tally now at 6

Haryana reported five new Covid-19 cases on Monday, pushing the state’s total active caseload to 14, according to senior health department officials. Gurugram and Faridabad continue to report the most cases, with six and five infections, respectively. Haryana health department has advised residents to wear masks, avoid crowded places, and report symptoms. International and interstate travellers are under increased surveillance, officials said. (HT Archive)

On Sunday, Gurugram and Faridabad had logged two fresh cases each. “In Gurugram, both individuals developed mild symptoms and were tested after recent travel,” said Dr Alka Singh, chief medical officer (CMO), Gurugram. “They are being monitored and are recovering without complications.”

In Faridabad, one of the fresh cases involved an elderly patient who was briefly hospitalised and discharged the next day after recovery. The second individual is also in home isolation. Health teams have been deployed for monitoring and contact tracing. “Samples from all infected patients have been sent for genome sequencing to rule out any concerning variants,” said Dr Singh. “Most cases present with symptoms similar to the common cold, but we are maintaining vigilance.”

As of Sunday, the state had nine active Covid-19 cases—four in Gurugram, two each in Faridabad and Karnal, and one in Yamunanagar. Twenty-two samples were tested on Sunday, with two returning positive—one each from Faridabad and Karnal.

The state health department has resumed testing and sampling across all government hospitals. Ten beds have been reserved at Gurugram’s Civil Hospital, Sector 10, though no admissions have occurred so far. “The district administration has intensified surveillance efforts. Early detection and timely isolation are key to controlling transmission,” said Dr Jai Prakash, state Covid-19 nodal officer.

Delhi, meanwhile, has reported 99 new Covid-19 cases in the past week, raising the active caseload in the city to 104, according to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s COVID-19 dashboard. To be sure, till May 19, Delhi had only five active cases.