Gurugram man arrested for uploading morphed photos of woman on Instagram

A 24-year-old man was arrested for allegedly creating a fake Instagram profile of a woman and uploading her morphed picture on it, police officers aware of the matter said on Thursday. HT Image

Police said the suspect, Irshad Ali, is a resident of Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh and was summoned to appear for investigation at the Cybercrime police station (West) in Palam Vihar on Wednesday. He was arrested after detailed interrogation during which his involvement was established, they added.

Police said that the duo were in talking terms but a few months back, the victim snapped all ties with him after a dispute. Ali allegedly created the fake profile to compel the victim to talk to him.

Investigators said that Ali had helped the victim to create her Instagram profile and thereby knew her account’s user ID and password. He logged into her account to download her pictures and later morphed them before creating a fake profile. He uploaded those photos online and circulated them on social media.

Vipin Ahlawat, assistant commissioner of police (cybercrime), said the mobile phone and two SIM cards used for committing the crime were seized from the suspect.

Inspector Savit Kumar, station house officer of Cybercrime police station (west), said the victim earlier used to live in Ghaziabad and later shifted to Gurugram with her family. “Her father submitted the complaint in connection with the matter on October 10, after which details were sought from Instagram about the user and a first information report (FIR) was registered. Later, Ali was tracked down and issued a summons for appearance and was finally arrested,” he said.