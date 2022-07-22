Gurugram: Man cooks up robbery story to gain family’s money
A 29-year-old executive of a private pharmaceutical company has been booked for allegedly stabbing himself at his residence on Wednesday evening and concocting a fake robbery story to siphon off his family’s money, said police.
According to police, around 8pm on Wednesday, they received a call from a man identified as Kushagra Ahuja, a resident of Sector 10A, who claimed to have been stabbed and robbed by four unidentified men posing as Wi-fi technicians. Ahuja lives in an apartment on the first floor with his family members.
Assistant commissioner of police (crime) Preet Pal Sangwan said a team from Sector 10A police station was sent to the spot. Ahuja was administered first aid and his statement was recorded. “The victim said he was alone at home around 7.30 pm on Wednesday, when a man posing as a Wi-fi-technician entered his house and asked him to show his router. Meanwhile, two others allegedly entered the house, held him hostage at knife point and looted the cash and valuables kept in the house,” said Sangwan.
Ahuja told HT his family members had gone to the market while his niece had gone to play with her friend when the suspects entered the house.
“An unidentified man rang the door bell and introduced himself as a technician from a well-known telecom company. He said there is some technical fault at fibre cables and they were checking all connections. He asked me to show the wi-fi connection box (router). As soon as I walked towards the drawing room, two more men entered the house. They held me at knife point, took out cash and valuables from the almirahs and tried to flee. I raised an alarm and caught hold of one of them but he stabbed me to escape,” said Ahuja adding that while three men were inside the house, one was standing outside keeping a watch.
Police scanned the footage of CCTV cameras installed on the route leading up to the house and found that no one entered the lane or the building as was being claimed by the complainant.
Sangwan said the CCTV footage clearly showed Ahuja going out and returning after a few minutes. “He was carrying a packet in his hand. The sequences of the incident narrated by him did not corroborate with the findings. He kept on changing his statements though he maintained that he was robbed by four people,” said the ACP.
“When we showed him all the CCTV footage, Ahuja confessed he concocted the story. During further interrogation, he disclosed that he worked as a senior executive with a pharmaceutical company and had no savings. He incurred huge losses during the Covid-19 pandemic and was in debt. He needed money to pay off his dues,” said Sangwan adding that Ahuja stabbed himself twice to make the police believe in his story.
Police recovered the money and valuables--collectively amounting to ₹5 lakh, which Ahuja had kept hidden. Ahuja was booked under section 182 (false information with intent to cause public servant to use his lawful power to the injury of another person) of the IPC for making the fake call. “Action will be taken against him on further investigation,” said Sangwan.
HT tried reaching out to Ahuja for comments but his phone was switched off.
-
Fake gold: Police unearth ₹51 lakh from gang’s house
A week after Faridabad police arrested five members of a family who allegedly duped over 200 people of crores of rupees by selling them fake gold coins, police recovered ₹51 lakh from their house and arrested a goldsmith--who used to make brass coins despite knowing that they would be used for duping people--from Agra on Wednesday night. Police said the family often invited relatives and neighbours and threw lavish parties in their house.
-
Fall in paddy acreage likely in Haryana due to uneven rains
A fall in the acreage under paddy is likely in Haryana this year. Thanks to the poor rains during the sowing season. Since Haryana is one of the major contributors of rice to the central pool, the development may trigger alarm bells about the decline of rice output from the state as Haryana had witnessed nearly 50 percent decline in wheat output last rabi season. Officials claimed that final figures are yet to come.
-
Rape accused flees police custody in Panipat
A rape accused managed to flee the custody of the Panipat police on Thursday. The police said that the incident took place on Wednesday evening when the cops were taking the accused, Amit Kumar of Ashok Vihar in Panipat back to the district jail after producing him in court. As per the cops, the accused, Amit Kumar of Ashok Vihar in Panipat, was arrested five years after he was booked under the POCSO Act for raping a minor girl in December 2017.
-
RERA orders 23 builders to refund money to 63 buyers
The Real Estate Regulatory Authority, Gurugram, has directed the builders to refund homebuyers money in 90 days along with 9.70 % interest following their failure to give possession of apartments and plots in a stipulated time period. RERA chairman, KK Khandelwal said in July alone nearly 300 matters were listed before the authority for adjudication. In all 300 matters, the homebuyers largely wanted a refund and that shows the callous attitude of promoters, the authority has observed.
-
Haryana Cabinet gives nod to recruit 2,000 special police officers
The Haryana government has decided to recruit 2,000 special police officers (SPOs) while giving preference in the selection to ex-servicemen of army, paramilitary forces and ex-constables of the disbanded the Haryana State Industrial Security Force and the Haryana Armed Police battalion. The SPOs will be eligible for ex gratia compensation in case of death/disability/injury while performing the duties. The minimum educational qualification for the recruitment would be 102 from a recognised board for all categories.
