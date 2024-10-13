Gurugram: Man opens fire at two after spat over parking in Sector 9, held

A man has been arrested after he opened fire on two others after a parking dispute in Sector 9 on Friday and the duo got injured. A man has been arrested after he opened fire on two others after a parking dispute in Gurugram Sector 9 on Friday. (REUTERS)

According to police, Prashant Parashar, 20, is a resident of Devi Lal Colony in Sector 9 and his friend Happy Sharma, 19, is from Ashok Vihar-3. The duo sustained multiple injuries in their arms and are out of danger. The accused, Mohit Chawla, had fled from the spot after the incident and was arrested on Saturday evening from Dhankot.

On Friday at around 6pm, Parashar and Sharma were on their way to a gym in Sector 5 on their respective two-wheelers, police said, adding that Parashar decided to park his vehicle in front of the accused’s house and go further with Sharma on her scooter.

“At that time, Chawla was sitting with three of his female family members outside the house, and all of them told Parashar to not park the bike there so he went to keep it elsewhere,” a senior police officer said.

Parashar, in his complaint, told police that Sharma meanwhile waited outside the house on her scooter, and when he returned, the family started accusing them of stealing vehicles from the locality. “This resulted in a heated argument and Chawla brought rods from the house. Parashar picked up a brick from the road in defence. He later brought a countrymade pistol from inside his house and opened fire on the two,” the officer added.

They informed the police control room, following which an emergency response vehicle reached the spot and took them to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Investigating officers said that they narrowly escaped as the bullet brushed pass them.

Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said that the man had fled from the spot soon after the incident. “He will be taken on police remand for detailed interrogation after production before a court. Investigation is on to ascertain from where he had procured the illegal weapon and if he has any criminal antecedents,” he added.

Meanwhile, on Parashar’s complaint, an FIR was registered against Chawla under sections 109 (1) (attempt to murder) and 351 (2) (criminal intimidation) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Arms Act at Sector 9A police station on Friday night.