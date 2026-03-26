Gurugram: MCG chief calls for daily inspections to monitor sanitation work

Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) commissioner Pradeep Dahiya on Wednesday directed senior officials to conduct daily field inspections to ensure cleanliness across the city, officials said. Drive targets dumping, littering and banned plastic use; daily monitoring ordered to improve on-ground conditions. (HT Archive)

The directions were issued during a sanitation review meeting, where Dahiya instructed all additional municipal commissioners and joint commissioners to monitor ground-level operations on a daily basis. He emphasised that effective supervision and on-the-spot problem solving are critical to improving the sanitation network, officials told HT.

Warning of strict action in cases of negligence, Dahiya said he would also conduct regular field visits to assess the quality and pace of work, officials said.

“A key focus of the meeting was improving cleanliness across the city’s main roads. All major roads must be kept free of garbage and dust to provide residents with a clean and healthy environment,” Dahiya said, urging residents not to litter and to maintain cleanliness.

Officials said that strict enforcement action is being taken against violations of sanitation and environmental norms.

According to officials, between March 24 last year and March 24, 2026, the MCG issued 9,002 challans and imposed fines amounting to ₹1.77 crore on violators. The violations included burning of waste, non-compliance by bulk waste generators, illegal dumping of septage in public areas, improper disposal of construction and demolition (C&D) waste, littering, use of banned polythene, misuse of water, and carrying out construction activities despite restrictions.

Dahiya said that strict action against violators will continue in the future.