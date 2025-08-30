Search
Sat, Aug 30, 2025
Gurugram: MCG imposes 2 lakh fine on sanitation agency for negligence

ByLeena Dhankhar
Published on: Aug 30, 2025 03:04 am IST

The initiative aims to strengthen Gurugram’s sanitation framework and ensure citizen participation in keeping the city cleanM

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) on Friday imposed a fine of 2 lakh on sanitation agency for failing to maintain cleanliness in Ward 1. The action was taken after commissioner Pradeep Dahiya, during a surprise inspection conducted on Friday, found garbage scattered and sanitation work poorly executed in Nathupur village and surrounding areas.

The inspection formed part of a broader citywide cleanliness campaign that MCG has been driving across all four zones. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)
Dahiya, accompanied by additional commissioner Ravindra Yadav, conducted the inspection along with ward councillor Sunder Singh and local residents. Expressing dissatisfaction over the state of sanitation, the commissioner ordered an immediate penalty on the agency and warned that further lapses would invite stricter measures, including cancellation of contracts.

“Negligence in sanitation work will not be tolerated. Agencies have been repeatedly instructed to carry out their duties with full accountability. Any deviation will attract heavy fines and even termination of agreements,” Dahiya said.

The inspection formed part of a broader citywide cleanliness campaign that MCG has been driving across all four zones. The initiative aims to strengthen Gurugram’s sanitation framework and ensure citizen participation in keeping the city clean.

In Zone 1, joint commissioner Dr. Naresh Kumar led a drive at the Government School in Badshahpur, where teachers and students actively participated in cleaning activities. Zone 2 saw joint commissioner Vishal Kumar and councillor Satpal Singh lead a special drive in Daulatabad village.

Similarly, in Zone 3, joint commissioner Dr. Jaiveer Yadav, along with local residents, carried out cleaning operations, urging people to maintain hygiene in their surroundings. In Zone 4, joint commissioner Ravindra Malik and councillor Sonia Yadav supervised a sanitation drive on the busy Sector 52/57 road stretch.

MCG officials said that the civic body is committed to improving cleanliness standards across Gurugram and will not hesitate to act against contractors failing to deliver. Dahiya emphasised that the objective is not just to impose fines but to ensure accountability and instill discipline in sanitation services.

“Our goal is to make Gurugram a clean and healthy city through collective efforts. Public participation, coupled with strict enforcement, is the key,” said Dahiya.

Follow Us On