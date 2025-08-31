Gurugram: MCG orders strict action, pending complaints to be resolved in 3 days

GurugramThe Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) on Saturday has intensified its efforts to ensure cleanliness in the city, with commissioner Pradeep Dahiya conducting morning inspections across different wards at 7am everyday, followed by evening review meetings with officials to assess progress and accountability, said officials. Garbage on the Gurugram Sector 5 road on Saturday. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

On Saturday, the commissioner carried out a foot survey of Ward 19 covering Nayagaon, Maruti Kunj, and nearby areas. Accompanied by local councillor Raj Amit Bhardana, additional commissioner Ravindra Yadav, joint commissioner Ravindra Malik, and other officials, he inspected sanitation work and issued on-the-spot directions to improve services.

During an evening review meeting on Friday, Dahiya issued strict instructions that all complaints received through various platforms including community health centres (CHS ), the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) portal, Samadhan camps, Jansamvad, and social media, must be resolved within three days. “Any officer or employee showing negligence in redressal would face disciplinary action. Each case will be tracked and accountability will be fixed.”

The commissioner also announced a special “Pothole-Free Road Campaign” from September 1 to 15. Alongside, he instructed officials to repair and secure sewer manholes and drainage covers to prevent hazards and inconvenience to residents.

Dahiya mandated that all sanitation workers be provided with jackets, gloves, and masks by Wednesday. Non-compliance would invite heavy fines and further action against erring agencies.

“No negligence will be tolerated at any level, and accountability will be fixed for every officer and employee,” said Dahiya.