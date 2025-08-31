Search
Sun, Aug 31, 2025
New Delhi oC

Gurugram: MCG orders strict action, pending complaints to be resolved in 3 days

ByLeena Dhankhar
Published on: Aug 31, 2025 03:44 am IST

On Saturday, the commissioner carried out a foot survey of Ward 19 covering Nayagaon, Maruti Kunj, and nearby areas

GurugramThe Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) on Saturday has intensified its efforts to ensure cleanliness in the city, with commissioner Pradeep Dahiya conducting morning inspections across different wards at 7am everyday, followed by evening review meetings with officials to assess progress and accountability, said officials.

Garbage on the Gurugram Sector 5 road on Saturday. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)
Garbage on the Gurugram Sector 5 road on Saturday. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

On Saturday, the commissioner carried out a foot survey of Ward 19 covering Nayagaon, Maruti Kunj, and nearby areas. Accompanied by local councillor Raj Amit Bhardana, additional commissioner Ravindra Yadav, joint commissioner Ravindra Malik, and other officials, he inspected sanitation work and issued on-the-spot directions to improve services.

During an evening review meeting on Friday, Dahiya issued strict instructions that all complaints received through various platforms including community health centres (CHS ), the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) portal, Samadhan camps, Jansamvad, and social media, must be resolved within three days. “Any officer or employee showing negligence in redressal would face disciplinary action. Each case will be tracked and accountability will be fixed.”

The commissioner also announced a special “Pothole-Free Road Campaign” from September 1 to 15. Alongside, he instructed officials to repair and secure sewer manholes and drainage covers to prevent hazards and inconvenience to residents.

Dahiya mandated that all sanitation workers be provided with jackets, gloves, and masks by Wednesday. Non-compliance would invite heavy fines and further action against erring agencies.

“No negligence will be tolerated at any level, and accountability will be fixed for every officer and employee,” said Dahiya.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Gurugram / Gurugram: MCG orders strict action, pending complaints to be resolved in 3 days
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On