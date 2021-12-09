Gurugram: Meta opens office at CyberHub, its first stand-alone facility in Asia

Meta, earlier known as Facebook, on Wednesday opened an office at CyberHub in Gurugram, the social media company’s first stand-alone office in Asia. The company on Wednesday said the new Meta headquarters is spread over 130,000 square feet and six floors, designed as an open floor plan.

Ajit Mohan, vice-president and managing director, Facebook India (Meta), said, “We see this office as an opportunity for us to build a space that will house our largest team in the country. The office will be open to anyone who is driving change — be it creators, small business owners, entrepreneurs, artists or community leaders. The spaces here will see directed, purposeful efforts from Meta to fuel their pursuits, ideas and ambition. That is why we are embracing the ambitious goal of training one crore small businesses and 250,000 creators,” he said.

The new office has artwork by Pratap Morey, Rohini Devasher and Sameer Kulavoor that reflects India’s cultural and ideological diversity, while shifting from traditional towards a new identity, according to a statement released by Meta on Wednesday.

The company said the office has a dedicated space called “Centre for Fuelling India’s New Economy” that will showcase the use of new technologies such as augmented reality and virtual reality in sectors such as learning and education, commerce and health-care.