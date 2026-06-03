Gurugram Metro 8% complete; targets Aug 2028 finish: Minister

The Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL) has completed around 8% of work on the Gurugram metro extension project and is targeting completion of the Millennium City Centre-Sector 9 corridor by August 2028, officials informed during a review meeting of key infrastructure projects chaired by Gurugram MP and Union minister Rao Inderjit Singh on Tuesday. Officials said carriageway transfer and land acquisition remain hurdles, while the ₹750-crore elevated SPR project is awaiting final tender allotment. (HT Archive)

The meeting, held at the mini-secretariat, saw Singh direct various agencies to work in coordination and remove bottlenecks affecting major rail and road infrastructure projects, including the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), Gurugram Metro, Orbital Rail Corridor, Elevated Southern Peripheral Road (SPR), and the Gurugram-Pataudi-Rewari highway.

“The agencies need to work in close coordination to expedite rail and road projects. I have asked the GMDA to prioritise the shifting of utilities along the metro route so that work can start from Hero Honda Chowk onwards. Also acquisition of private land should be done on priority for the metro project. Likewise, there is need to transfer land to NCRTC for the RRTS project and that needs to become expedited for the project to start soon,” Singh told HT.

Metro progress

Officials informed the meeting that land acquisition remains underway at certain locations. Singh directed officials to expedite acquisition of private land and ensure adherence to project timelines. GMRL is executing the 29-km metro project from Millennium City Centre to Cyber City, connecting the old city through a loop network. Construction of pillars has started from the Millennium City Centre side, but work beyond Hero Honda Chowk is awaiting transfer of carriageway due to delays in utility shifting.

Elevated SPR stretch

GMDA officials said construction of the elevated SPR stretch from NH-48 to Vatika Chowk is likely to begin in October, while the design for Vatika Chowk is in its final stages. Once work begins, the target is to complete the project within 30 months. The elevated SPR project from Ghata to NH-48 will be executed by GMDA in three phases, with work beginning on the Vatika Chowk-NH-48 stretch at an estimated cost of ₹750 crore. GMDA officials confirmed the tender is in its final stages of allotment. Singh directed officials to accord priority to the project and complete all related processes within fixed timelines.

Highway, water projects reviewed

Singh expressed dissatisfaction with the pace of construction on the Gurugram-Pataudi-Rewari National Highway, directing National Highway Authority of India officials to focus on construction quality, complete pending flyovers and related works on priority, and improve service roads to facilitate smoother traffic movement.

Reviewing sewage treatment infrastructure, Singh directed Haryana State Pollution Control Board officials to regularly monitor Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) in private residential societies and conduct regular inspections of the Common Effluent Treatment Plant (CETP) in Manesar, with strict action against establishments violating environmental norms.

Singh also reviewed the NCR Water Channel and Gurugram Water Supply System projects. Officials informed him that IIT Roorkee has conducted a survey and resource planning is underway based on the current estimated population of about 40 lakh and future requirements. Conversion of the Gurugram Water Supply System into a pipeline-based network is to be completed within 30 months of tender allotment.

“Gurugram is a fast growing city and there is also a plan to develop Global City but how will the authorities meet the growing demand for drinking water and for other requirements. There is urgent need to work out a plan to augment raw water supply and also to build better distribution network across the city. A plan needs to be worked out to minimise use of ground water and to conserve rain water,” Singh said.

A senior GMRL official said transfer of the carriageway along the 2.5km stretch between Hero Honda Chowk and Umang Bhardwaj Chowk is crucial for the metro project to progress on schedule. “Utility shifting on this stretch remains stalled. If the issue is not resolved soon, the project timeline could be affected. The work was awarded eight months ago and the land is urgently required,” the official said.

He added that construction has picked up pace on stretches where land is available, with metro pillars already visible near Millennium City Centre. “Private land acquisition at a few locations also needs to be expedited,” he said.