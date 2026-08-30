Gurugram Metro expansion enters new phase with first U-girder installation

The Gurugram Metro expansion project entered a new construction phase with the lifting and installation of its first 160-tonne U-girder near Cyber Park late Friday night. The first girder was lifted onto pillars 26 and 27 using 400-tonne and 600-tonne hydraulic cranes late Friday night. (HT)

The girder was lifted onto pillars 26 and 27 using 400-tonne and 600-tonne hydraulic cranes, marking a major step in the construction of the city’s metro corridor. Haryana industry and commerce minister Rao Narbir Singh formally inaugurated the activity after performing a puja at the site.

“With the lifting of the first U-girder, the construction of the Gurugram Metro expansion has entered a new phase on the ground. The project is among the Haryana government’s key priorities, and our objective is to provide modern and improved public transport facilities to Gurugram as the city continues to expand,” Singh said.

He said construction would be accelerated while quality and safety standards remained a priority.

“The lifting of the first U-girder is not merely a construction milestone but an important step towards better connectivity for Gurugram’s future. As the project progresses, its benefits will become visible to residents on the ground,” he said.

The U-girders are being manufactured at a dedicated precast casting yard in Sector 33, Naharpar Rupa, Gurugram. Each girder is approximately 28 metres long and 5.05 metres wide and contains around 16 tonnes of reinforcement steel and approximately 60 cubic metres of M-60 grade concrete.

The pre-tensioned girders will form the upper structure of the metro viaduct over which tracks will subsequently be laid. The first girder was installed at its designated position following prescribed technical standards and safety protocols, officials said.

The structures are transported from the casting yard to construction sites using a multi-axle trailer and puller assembly measuring around 40 metres in length. Their transportation and installation require detailed route planning, traffic management and safety arrangements due to their size and weight.

Officials said the installation would allow subsequent construction activities to progress according to the planned schedule.

The event was attended by Gurugram Metro Rail Limited director (projects and planning) S. R. Sangwan, director (rolling stock and electrical) Rajesh Chaturvedi, director (finance) Rajat Verma, chief architect Namrata Kalsi, DGM Madhur Goyal, municipal councillor Kuldeep Yadav, construction agency officials, technical experts and other staff.