Gurugram Metro gets nod to fell 501 more trees; tally now at 1,801 for Phase 1

Gurugram Metro Rail Ltd (GMRL) has received permission from the forest department to fell 501 more trees for the construction of the first phase of the Gurugram metro project, bringing the total number of trees approved for felling to 1,801, officials said on Sunday. The trees on the Sector-9/9A road on Sunday. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

The latest clearance granted by the state forest department pertains to trees located along the Sector 9–9A road, according to a senior GMDA official. The permission was sought by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) on behalf of GMRL last month, the official confirmed.

To be sure, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) sought tree-felling permission on behalf of Gurugram Metro Rail Ltd (GMRL), as the affected trees are located along GMDA’s master roads. The authority is also serving as the coordinating agency for the execution of the metro project.

In compliance with compensatory afforestation norms, GMRL plans to plant 18,000 trees initially on a dedicated 18-hectare land parcel in Qadarpur village, which has been allotted by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG). “The GMRL board and the metro corporation are very serious about afforestation, and it has been decided from the top that grown-up plants will be planted,” said a senior GMRL official. “These will be sturdy, native varieties to ensure a high survival rate,” he added.

According to officials, the metro project, being executed by GMRL, will link Millennium City Centre with Cyber City through a 29-kilometre loop, also passing through Old Gurugram. The first phase of the project stretches between Millennium City Centre and Sector 9 station.

Officials said planting will begin as soon as the land is demarcated and handed over to the metro authority.

Under the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980, and the Forest (Conservation) Rules, 2022, project proponents must plant 10 trees for every tree felled as part of compensatory afforestation. Based on this rule, GMRL is required to plant 18,010 trees to make up for the 1,801 trees approved for felling in phase one, officials said.

Subash Yadav, Conservator of Forests, South Haryana, confirmed that permission has been granted for tree felling for the metro project. “Normally, one month is given for felling, but agencies can request more time,” he said. Since the trees are located along GMDA roads, the GMDA will carry out the felling, he added.

“As far as compensatory afforestation is concerned, we will ensure 100% compliance. Adding to the city’s green cover is a key priority,” Yadav said. He further clarified that the responsibility for planting and ensuring the survival of these trees lies with the project proponent or the executing agency.

The GMRL has recently appointed a general consultant to assist with project execution. Officials said that the contract for phase one construction is expected to be awarded by the end of July.