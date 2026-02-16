Gurugram Metro to run on double-decker flyover along Old Delhi Road

The Gurugram Metro will run on a double-decker flyover along Old Delhi Road between Jwala Mill T-point and Dundahera after the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) asked Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL) to design this stretch as an elevated corridor, officials said. (Representative image) GMDA is exploring multiple elevated corridors, including a 7.4 km stretch via Atul Kataria Chowk and another 3.7 km link from Mahavir Chowk to Iffco Chowk. (HT Archive)

Around 1.25 km of the metro line will run on an elevated track along with an elevated road, both to be constructed on the same pillars, GMRL officials said, adding that additional land is being identified for the Sector 21 metro station.

According to officials aware of the development, the proposal was discussed during a review meeting of the Gurugram metro project at the GMRL office last week. Under the double-decker model, one deck will carry the metro and the other the elevated road.

“We have been asked to ensure that the metro stretch between Jwala Mill T point, where Major Sushil Aima Road terminates, and up to Dundahera is designed under the double-decker model, as the GMDA has planned an elevated road on Old Delhi-Gurugram Road from Atul Kataria Road to Dundahera,” a GMRL official said.

Officials said the need for an elevated double-decker track arose after the metro alignment on Old Delhi Road was changed from Rao Gajraj Singh Road towards Dundahera. “The alignment has been slightly changed, as it will help us reach more commuters along Old Delhi Road and Udyog Vihar. RRTS has also shifted its alignment from Old Delhi Road to the Delhi-Jaipur Highway,” the senior GMRL official said.

A similar plan has been proposed for the stretch between Ghata and Vatika Chowk on the Sector 56 to Pachgaon metro route along the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR), and the proposal has been submitted to the Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation Limited last year in December.

GMRL officials said the double-decker model has been executed in Nagpur, Jaipur and Bengaluru and can substantially cut construction costs.

According to GMDA officials, the authority is exploring an elevated corridor from Rajiv Chowk to the railway station and Atul Kataria Chowk spanning 7.4 km.

A second elevated road is planned from Atul Kataria Chowk to Dwarka expressway via Dundahera on Old Delhi Gurgaon Road, and a third 3.7 km stretch from Mahavir Chowk to Iffco Chowk.