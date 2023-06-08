Home / Cities / Gurugram News / GMDA to join hands with MCG to develop green belts in city

GMDA to join hands with MCG to develop green belts in city

ByHT Correspondent, Gurugram
Jun 08, 2023 11:59 PM IST

Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) and Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) will form a joint committee to develop green belts in the city. GMDA CEO PC Meena invited architects, landscapers and citizens to contribute their plans for enhancement of green belts, intersections and walkways. The best ideas will be honoured and implemented. Focus is on holistic development and remodelling of the city. The GMDA will also carry out fencing along green belts to curb encroachments and illegal dumping of garbage. Work on converting old traffic signals into smart signals at 91 junctions in Gurugram has recently been awarded.

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) on Thursday decided to form a joint committee with the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) to develop green belts in an organised manner across the city and to resolve issues pertaining to the maintenance of existing green belts.

Gurugram, India-May 05, 2023: GMDA will make Sant Shiromani Guru Ravidas Marg, one-way from IFFCO to Sector-56; Gurugram traffic police and Road Safety Organisation together are carrying out survey of the road network and vehicular pressure on main roads and sectors road to make traffic flow smooth and end congestions and snarls, in Gurugram, India, on Friday 05 May 2023. (Photo by Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)(Pic to go with Leena Dhankar's story)
Gurugram, India-May 05, 2023: GMDA will make Sant Shiromani Guru Ravidas Marg, one-way from IFFCO to Sector-56; Gurugram traffic police and Road Safety Organisation together are carrying out survey of the road network and vehicular pressure on main roads and sectors road to make traffic flow smooth and end congestions and snarls, in Gurugram, India, on Friday 05 May 2023. (Photo by Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)(Pic to go with Leena Dhankar's story)

The decision was taken by GMDA chief executive officer PC Meena during the sixth meeting of the residents advisory council (RAC) of the authority on Thursday. Meena also directed the urban environment division of the authority to ensure that green belts are lowered for collection of rainwater during monsoon, which will also help in groundwater recharge.

“We are inviting architects, landscapers and citizens to contribute their conceptual plans and designs for the enhancement of green belts in the city as well as road junctions, intersections and walkways. The best ideas received will be honoured and implemented for the beautification of the city. Special focus is being given to holistic development and remodelling of the city and we aim to execute the plans in a streamlined and well-structured manner,” said Meena.

During the meeting, RAC members Sudakshini Laha and commander Udaybir Yadav further added that encroachments on green belts must be looked into on priority and regular drives must be conducted to curb issues such as jams, which are caused by encroachments on green belts by street vendors.

After hearing these issues, Meena said fencing will also be carried out along green belts to curb encroachments and illegal dumping of garbage.

The mobility division of GMDA said work on converting old traffic signals into smart traffic signals using adaptive traffic control system (ATCS) at 91 junctions in Gurugram has recently been awarded to a private agency and the traffic signals will be connected to the integrated command centre of the GMDA for monitoring.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
maintenance
maintenance
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 09, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out