Gurugram MLA releases infra report, locals question claims

ByLeena Dhankhar
Feb 08, 2025 07:02 AM IST

Speaking about sanitation, Mukesh Sharma introduced the “Swachh Gurugram—Swasth Gurugram” campaign to streamline waste management

Bharatiaya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Gurugram MLA Mukesh Sharma marked his 100th day in office by presenting a report on the development initiatives undertaken since his election. At a press conference, he released a booklet titled, “100 Days Bemisaal,” highlighting achievements in infrastructure, sanitation, and public safety. Sharma claimed his tenure has prioritised civic issues and urban governance improvements.

At a press conference, Mukesh Sharma released a booklet titled, “100 Days Bemisaal,” highlighting achievements in infrastructure, sanitation, and public safety. (HT Photo)
At a press conference, Mukesh Sharma released a booklet titled, "100 Days Bemisaal," highlighting achievements in infrastructure, sanitation, and public safety. (HT Photo)

Speaking about sanitation, he introduced the “Swachh Gurugram—Swasth Gurugram” campaign to streamline waste management. “Garbage clearance has improved with the removal of long-pending waste heaps at Sector 12 Chowk, two Jatayu cleaning machines for mechanised sweeping, and five garbage collection vehicles deployed in Wazirabad,” Sharma stated. He added that 250 waste carts were installed across the city and urged residents to participate in cleanliness efforts.

However, residents countered his claims, citing persistent waste management issues. “There has been no significant improvement in garbage collection. Heaps of waste are still lying in multiple areas, especially in old Gurugram, and the municipal corporation is struggling with efficiency,” said Rajkumar Yadav, RWA president of Sector 46. Sunita Kapoor, a Jyoti Park resident, added, “The sanitation workers are irregular, and waste management in our colony is completely ignored. While announcements of cleanliness drives are made, on-ground implementation remains poor.”

Sharma also highlighted a 1.47 crore road project in Sector 45, ongoing sewer cleaning in Wazirabad and Sushant Lok 1, and the dedication of Gurugram’s 700-bed government hospital to Guru Nanak Dev Ji. Despite some progress, residents remain sceptical about sanitation improvements, questioning the on-ground execution of policies.

