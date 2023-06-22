Gurugram MP directs officials to find a solution for waterlogging

Union minister and Gurugram MP Rao Inderjit Singh on Thursday visited Narsinghpur on Delhi Gurgaon expressway to take stock of the preparations made by civic agencies to prevent waterlogging on this stretch. The minister later in a meeting directed that steps should be taken to either acquire land or collaborate with the land owner near Narsinghpur to ensure that a drain can be laid to extend the Badshahpur drain so that excess water during the monsoon can be transferred. The minister said that extension of the drain was essential as presently, the uneven gradient caused blockage of water causing heavy waterlogging. Singh had a detailed meeting on this and several other matters with senior officials of the GMDA, MCG and the district administration on Thursday at the PWD Guest house in the city. Gurugram MP Rao Inderjit Singh along with officials of the civic agencies inspect a waterlogged road on Thursday. (Parveen Kumar/ HT)

“It is important to find a solution to the problem at Narsinghpur by extending the drain as early as possible so that the problem of waterlogging can be addressed. This stretch is a busy part of the highway and regular flooding causes a lot of problems to the commuters. Either the land can be acquired or a solution can be worked out with the owner so that a drain can be laid on the land without disturbing anything else,” said Singh.

Taking cognisance of the heavy waterlogging in Sector 15 and areas around it, Singh also directed the officials to check whether rain water harvesting structures were functional in the city, and submit a report within 15 days. “If the rain water harvesting structures are not working, then immediate steps should also be taken to make these functional. There is a provision of rain water harvesting in residential and commercial structures, which are in plenty in the entire city and these must be made functional. Most of the water from these buildings is getting wasted and it is also flooding the streets,” he said

Another key issue taken up by the minister was the Gurugram Civil Hospital, whose construction work is yet to start. During the meeting Singh asked officials to ensure that construction work is started at the earliest as permission to build a 500 beds hospital and residences for medical staff has already been accorded. “I have been informed that a proposal to increase FAR for the building has been sent to Chandigarh but it is crucial that the project does not get delayed due to such issues. The hospital is crucial infrastructure as it serves the poor and middle class of the city and must be constructed as soon as possible, “ he said.

Singh also said that a special case should be prepared and sent to the Haryana government for waterlogged agricultural land near village Daulatabad and Babupur villages, so that farmers can get compensation for the damages caused due to waterlogging.

The Gurugram MP said that farmers are facing economic loss due to non-sowing of crops due to waterlogging. In such a situation, the district administration should make a special case in this matter and send it for compensation.

PC Meena, CEO, GMDA during the meeting said that said that due to the work done through the Municipal Corporation Gurugram, this time there has been a reduction in the waterlogged area along the Najafgarh drain and by making an artificial lake in 100 acres of this area, not only waterlogging will be controlled but the lake will also be restored. This will also beautify the area, he added.

With regard to the issue of waterlogging, Meena said that more pump sets with higher capacity are being installed for evacuation from waterlogged areas. Additional arrangements are being made for drainage by the Municipal Corporation, Irrigation and Water Resources Department and National Highway Authority. He also informed that there are 400 rain water harvesting pits in the Municipal Corporation area which are being cleaned these days.

On the issue of compensation to farmers, deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav informed about the compensation policy to be given to the farmers for such losses and said that farmers can send the case soon after conducting a survey of the waterlogged area through the District Revenue Officer.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON