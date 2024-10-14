Menu Explore
Gurugram: Newly elected MLA orders replacement of streetlights

ByLeena Dhankhar, Gurugram
Oct 15, 2024 05:30 AM IST

Rao visited Sohna Road, Golf Course Extension Road, Southern Peripheral Road (SPR), and sectors 48, 49 and 50

Rao Narbir Singh, the newly elected MLA of Badshahpur, on Monday visited several areas in his constituency and instructed the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) and other agencies to expedite the replacement of non-functional streetlights before Diwali begins.

Rao Narbir Singh, Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Badshahpur. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)
Rao Narbir Singh, Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Badshahpur. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

Rao visited Sohna Road, Golf Course Extension Road, Southern Peripheral Road (SPR), and sectors 48, 49 and 50. He also instructed civic authorities to clear all illegally dumped garbage and construction and demolition waste from these areas within the next 10 days.

“Sanitation is a key issue that directly impacts the health and well-being of the people. I have directed the municipal authorities to prioritise the removal of waste and to ensure regular garbage collection across the constituency. No area should be left neglected, and cleanliness must be maintained daily,” said Singh.

Singh told residents that he has asked for regular updates from MCG on fixing streetlights and cleanliness to ensure accountability and proper execution of his directives. He told residents that he will personally monitor the progress and visit these areas again before Diwali to ensure that work has been completed.

MCG commissioner Narhari Singh Bangar said that they have identified the streetlights that need to be changed. “The tender has been placed and the streetlights will be replaced by the end of this month,” he said.

Residents who interacted with the MLA during his visit hoped that the long-pending issues would now be resolved promptly. “We have been living in darkness for months, and the garbage situation was unbearable. It’s good to see our newly elected MLA taking swift action,” said Mohit Yadav a resident of Sector 66.

