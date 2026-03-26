District additional deputy commissioner (ADC) Sonu Bhatt on Wednesday directed officials to prioritise road safety measures across Gurugram, focusing on maintaining roads around government schools, enforcing vehicle norms, and addressing key traffic bottlenecks. Gurugram officials told to step up road safety checks near schools

Chairing a meeting of the district-level committee on road safety and the safe school vehicle policy at the Mini Secretariat, Bhatt said all departments concerned must ensure proper upkeep of roads near schools on priority.

Reviewing implementation of the safe school vehicle policy, the ADC instructed all subdivisional magistrates (SDMs) to carry out regular inspections of school buses, adding that police teams would assist in enforcing safety and road traffic norms.

The meeting flagged several traffic and infrastructure concerns, including illegal road exits, electricity poles obstructing carriageways, malfunctioning streetlights, and accident-prone “black spots” near Manesar bus stand, Panchgaon Chowk and Rapid Metro areas.

Measures to prevent road accidents, widening of Bristol Chowk, ensuring safety compliance, and removal of encroachments from Sector 4-7-9 Chowk were also discussed.

Bhatt directed a joint team of the police, Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), DLF and the Raahgiri Foundation to conduct a site visit to Bristol Chowk and submit a detailed report. Emergency response systems for providing timely medical assistance to accident victims were also reviewed.

He also asked the district transport officer and the regional transport authority to organise a training camp in collaboration with IIT Madras to familiarise officials with traffic management systems (TMS) and the eDAR (electronic detailed accident report) application.

Deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Dr Rajesh Mohan suggested measures to improve traffic management and accident prevention, recommending that cases related to illegal road exits be routed through area traffic in-charges. He also stressed that incidents such as cable theft affecting streetlights should be promptly reported to the nearest police station.

Bhatt directed DHBVN officials to expedite approval of electricity connections for installing high-mast lights at Panchgaon Chowk.

Addressing the issue of overloaded vehicles, assistant RTA Harendra Veer said 116 such vehicles had been fined since the last meeting, generating ₹82 lakh in revenue.

Among those present were SDM (Badshahpur) Sanjeev Singla, SDM (Manesar) Darshan Yadav, ACP (west) Jai Singh, ACP (east) Sanjay Kumar, Union road transport ministry nodal officer Dr Ashish Tyagi, PWD executive engineer Sachin Bhati, and representatives from GMDA, MCG, NHAI and the Raahgiri Foundation.