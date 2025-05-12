Gurugram: Panel to probe illegal groundwater extraction yet to do inspection

Nearly four weeks after the Haryana Water Resources Authority (HWRA) formed a three-member committee to inspect 59 real estate developers, manufacturers and ready-mix concrete plants for illegally extracting groundwater, the committee has yet to conduct its inspection. According to a CGWA report last year, the groundwater extraction rate in Gurugram is 308%, and use of groundwater in construction is banned. (HT Archive)

Formed on April 16, the committee comprises Pankaj Mahla, chief hydrologist, HWRA, the district town planning department’s enforcement officer, and regional officer of the Haryana pollution control board. It has been given until June 16 to submit its action taken report to HWRA.

The 59 firms were issued notices four times previously to halt groundwater extraction without permission. If they fail to get permission within 21 days of the committee’s inspection, then the district administration will seal and dismantle their groundwater extraction structures.

“Despite various opportunities, the companies have not sought permission for groundwater extraction and according to the inspection report, they are extracting groundwater illegally. As per the Haryana Water Resources (Conservation, Regulation and Management) Authority Act, 2020, they are subject to strict action including sealing of groundwater extraction structures besides environmental compensation as per the notification dated 17.03.2022,” said an order issued by Keshni Anand Arora, chairperson, HWRA on April 16.

“A joint committee is hereby constituted which will visit and inspect the premises of these project proponents to establish whether illegal extraction of groundwater is being done and direct them to seek permission for groundwater extraction immediately as per the provisions contained in the HWRA Act, 2020 and serve them show cause personally or affix it on the premises of the respective project proponent,” the order said.

HWRA is the primary agency overseeing water management in the state. The HRWA chairperson has ordered district magistrates to cooperate with the committee and provide them with security forces during their inspection. The committee’s action report will have to be submitted to the authority by the next hearing on June 16, 2025, the order said.

The Central Ground Water Authority (CGWA) has declared Gurugram a dark zone due to depleting groundwater levels. According to a CGWA report last year, the groundwater extraction rate in the city is 308%, and use of groundwater in construction is banned.

Gurugram has a daily water demand of 870mld (million litres per day) of which 570mld is supplied by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority from canal water, and rest is supplied through groundwater by the public health department, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram, and developers in the city.