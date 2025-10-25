Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Gurugram PG shooting: Accused bought pistol for ₹11,000 to kill woman, self

    Published on: Oct 25, 2025 6:50 AM IST
    By Debashish Karmakar
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link
    The accused said that he had planned to first kill the woman and then himself, but panicked at the last moment and tried to escape, police said. (HT photo)
    The accused said that he had planned to first kill the woman and then himself, but panicked at the last moment and tried to escape, police said. (HT photo)

    Accused went to Dilshadpur Teji Bazar, purchased  countrymade pistol from Virender Yadav, 4 live cartridges for Rs11,000, returned to Gurugram on Diwali night.

    The 31-year-old accused held for shooting at a woman in her paying guest accommodation in Udyog Vihar on Thursday told police that he bought the countrymade pistol for 11,000 from his native village in Uttar Pradesh’s Jaunpur with the motive to kill her.

    Further, Vipin Kumar said during interrogation that he had planned to first kill the woman and then himself, but panicked at the last moment and tried to escape, police said.

    Kumar shot at Shivangi Tiwari, 30, inside her PG on Thursday allegedly because Tiwari refused his proposal for marriage. They reside in the same locality in Dundahera and have known each other since the last two years.

    “After she rejected the marriage proposal a fortnight ago, Kumar started pressuring her. Tiwari stopped talking to him and also blocked his number a few days ago,” a police officer part of the investigation said.

    He said he felt humiliated and infuriated so he planned to kill her and then end his life if she didn’t accept his proposal, police said.

    Kumar then went to Dilshadpur Teji Bazar in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh, purchased a countrymade pistol from a suspect Virender Yadav and four live cartridges for 11,000 and returned to Gurugram on Diwali night.

    Failing to find an opportunity to enter her PG, he sneaked inside on Thursday morning and shot at her when she refused to talk to him.

    Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said Kumar was taken to a three-day police custody for interrogation after being produced before a court on Friday. “Attempts are on to nab the suspect who supplied him the illegal weapon,” he added.

    Tiwari is from Pratapgarh in Uttar Pradesh and works in a garment export firm in Udyog Vihar while Kumar works as a chauffeur in a private firm.

    recommendedIcon
    Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

    Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
    News/Cities/Gurugram News/Gurugram PG Shooting: Accused Bought Pistol For ₹11,000 To Kill Woman, Self
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes