Gurugram PG shooting: Accused bought pistol for ₹11,000 to kill woman, self

The 31-year-old accused held for shooting at a woman in her paying guest accommodation in Udyog Vihar on Thursday told police that he bought the countrymade pistol for ₹11,000 from his native village in Uttar Pradesh’s Jaunpur with the motive to kill her.

Further, Vipin Kumar said during interrogation that he had planned to first kill the woman and then himself, but panicked at the last moment and tried to escape, police said.

Kumar shot at Shivangi Tiwari, 30, inside her PG on Thursday allegedly because Tiwari refused his proposal for marriage. They reside in the same locality in Dundahera and have known each other since the last two years.

“After she rejected the marriage proposal a fortnight ago, Kumar started pressuring her. Tiwari stopped talking to him and also blocked his number a few days ago,” a police officer part of the investigation said.

He said he felt humiliated and infuriated so he planned to kill her and then end his life if she didn’t accept his proposal, police said.

Kumar then went to Dilshadpur Teji Bazar in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh, purchased a countrymade pistol from a suspect Virender Yadav and four live cartridges for ₹11,000 and returned to Gurugram on Diwali night.

Failing to find an opportunity to enter her PG, he sneaked inside on Thursday morning and shot at her when she refused to talk to him.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said Kumar was taken to a three-day police custody for interrogation after being produced before a court on Friday. “Attempts are on to nab the suspect who supplied him the illegal weapon,” he added.

Tiwari is from Pratapgarh in Uttar Pradesh and works in a garment export firm in Udyog Vihar while Kumar works as a chauffeur in a private firm.