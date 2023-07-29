Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Five suspects held for robbing driver of truck in Manesar

Five suspects held for robbing driver of truck in Manesar

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 29, 2023 10:58 PM IST

Five suspects were arrested in Gurugram for their involvement in several robbery cases. The gang members would rob vehicles and sell them to a dealer in Jhajjar.

Gurugram: Five suspects were arrested on Friday night for their alleged involvement in several robbery cases in Manesar area, Gurugram police said on Saturday.

Five suspects held for robbing driver of truck in Manesar
Five suspects held for robbing driver of truck in Manesar

Police said the gang members used to rob vehicles and sell them at throwaway prices to a dealer in Jhajjar.

According to investigators, the suspects were involved in robbing a driver of his truck at gunpoint on July 9. They said the driver had alleged that he had parked the truck near a hotel on the Jaipur-Delhi Expressway, when four men in a Mahindra Bolero intercepted him. They had held him at gunpoint and later pushed him out of the truck and fled.

Varun Dahiya, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said they registered a case under Section 397 (robbery, or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt), 395 (dacoity) and 341 (wrongful confinement) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Arms Act at Bilaspur police station.

“We formed a team and scanned several CCTV footage of the area and identified the vehicle. Based on technical and human surveillance, the gang members were arrested from Tauru and Jhajjar,” the ACP said.

The suspects were identified as Sabbir, Anish, Mufid, Azad and Satish Rathi, who had bought the stolen truck, said police, adding that several criminal cases were registered against the suspects in Nuh and Rajasthan.

ACP Dahiya said during their interrogation, the suspects revealed that they were involved in several cases of crime. “Anish had borrowed the Bolero from one of his friends to commit the crime. They spotted the new truck in Shahjahanpur in Rajasthan and followed the driver. Later, they intercepted him and robbed him of the truck at gunpoint in Bilaspur area,” he said.

Police said the suspects sold the truck to Rathi for 4.50 lakh. They were taken on remand after being produced before a court on Saturday, police added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, July 30, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out