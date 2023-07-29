Gurugram: Five suspects were arrested on Friday night for their alleged involvement in several robbery cases in Manesar area, Gurugram police said on Saturday. Five suspects held for robbing driver of truck in Manesar

Police said the gang members used to rob vehicles and sell them at throwaway prices to a dealer in Jhajjar.

According to investigators, the suspects were involved in robbing a driver of his truck at gunpoint on July 9. They said the driver had alleged that he had parked the truck near a hotel on the Jaipur-Delhi Expressway, when four men in a Mahindra Bolero intercepted him. They had held him at gunpoint and later pushed him out of the truck and fled.

Varun Dahiya, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said they registered a case under Section 397 (robbery, or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt), 395 (dacoity) and 341 (wrongful confinement) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Arms Act at Bilaspur police station.

“We formed a team and scanned several CCTV footage of the area and identified the vehicle. Based on technical and human surveillance, the gang members were arrested from Tauru and Jhajjar,” the ACP said.

The suspects were identified as Sabbir, Anish, Mufid, Azad and Satish Rathi, who had bought the stolen truck, said police, adding that several criminal cases were registered against the suspects in Nuh and Rajasthan.

ACP Dahiya said during their interrogation, the suspects revealed that they were involved in several cases of crime. “Anish had borrowed the Bolero from one of his friends to commit the crime. They spotted the new truck in Shahjahanpur in Rajasthan and followed the driver. Later, they intercepted him and robbed him of the truck at gunpoint in Bilaspur area,” he said.

Police said the suspects sold the truck to Rathi for ₹4.50 lakh. They were taken on remand after being produced before a court on Saturday, police added.