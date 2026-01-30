Gurugram police book unidentified men for performing stunts on Dwarka eway

The Gurugram police booked unidentified individuals on Saturday for doing stunts on the Dwarka Expressway near sector 85, officials said on Thursday. The law enforcement agencies took cognisance after a video was widely circulated on social media showing two commuters record each other through the sunroof, added officials. Screengrab of the video.

A senior official at the traffic police said the FIR was registered under sections 125 (act endangering life and personal safety of others), 281 (rash driving or driving on a public way), and 285 (danger or obstruction in public way) under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the unidentified individuals at Rajindra Park police station.

“Based on the registration number of the cars and CCTV footage on the high-speed corridor, we are trying to ascertain the identities of the individuals,” the senior official said, requesting anonymity.

A video posted on Tuesday showed commuters recording each other through the sunroof of a white Kia Sonet and a silver Maruti Suzuki Dzire running parallel and four other cars chasing them.

On January 15, six people, travelling from Daultabad to Delhi, were arrested for performing stunts on the roof of a moving SUV car in sector 85 near Dwarka Expressway.

Deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Dr Rajesh Mohan said special inspection drives during weekends are being conducted on the Dwarka expressway, Delhi Gurugram expressway and Golf Course road to penalise those involved in overspeeding and performing stunts.

“Around 4,425 commuters have been fined ₹ 88,50,000 for overspeeding and 2,323 for hasty lane changes amounting to a penalty of ₹ 19,92,500 since January 1 this year. Surprise checkpoints at strategically identified locations where stunts and weekend races are performed are placed,” the DCP added. - “Surprise checkpoints have been set up at strategically identified locations prone to stunts and illegal racing, during weekends” the DCP added.

Police have already registered 20 FIRs in January against wrong-side driving, a major traffic offence identified through challan data in 2025. Over speeding and wrong side driving were among the top five traffic violations last year, among other violations such as driving without a helmet, illegal parking and lane changes, the data read.