Two premises raided by Gurugram police for serving liquor illegally, 13 arrested

The Gurugram police conducted raids on a café in Sector 65 and a farmhouse in Bhondsi on Saturday night for allegedly being utilised for the illegal serving of liquor. According to the police, ten suspects involved in serving liquor to guests at the café, as well as three others at the farmhouse, were arrested. (Representative Image)

Subhash Boken, the public relations officer of the Gurugram police, said that during the raids, numerous people were found consuming alcohol on these premises. “Neither of the establishments had obtained the required licenses from the excise department to serve liquor commercially. As a result, several bottles of beer, liquor, and hookah were seized from the locations. Additionally, a register containing booking details was also seized from Bhondsi,” he said.

Boken added that among the ten suspects arrested, Saurav Sisodia was identified as the operator of the illegal premises in Sector-65, while the remaining three in Bhondsi were caretakers.

“A total of eight premises suspected of serving liquor illegally had been raided between June 1 and June 18, resulting in the recovery of more than 400 bottles of beer and liquor, including some empty containers,” he added.