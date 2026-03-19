Gurugram police step up surveillance on Sohna elevated stretch

Gurugram police have begun installing CCTV cameras at identified spots and key intersections along the Sohna elevated road to enhance commuter safety, officials said on Wednesday. Four-km stretch flagged for heavy traffic; cameras to aid crash tracking and detect violations during peak hours. (HT)

Key locations include Vatika Chowk, a major junction connecting Golf Course Extension Road and Southern Peripheral Road, and areas near Iskon Temple in Sector 67, officials said.

A senior police official at Badshahpur police station said the four-kilometre stretch requires enhanced surveillance due to heavy vehicular movement. “The cameras will help track down vehicles during crashes and identify traffic violations during peak hours,” the official said.

Live monitoring of the cameras will be carried out from the traffic control room in Sushant Lok-1 and the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) in Sector 44, with regular inspections planned, the official added.

Police said similar surveillance infrastructure will also be extended to the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) in the coming weeks. “Such initiatives are undertaken by the police in partnership with private firms and businesses through their corporate social responsibility, or with the help of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), other than using our own funds,” said Sandeep Turan, spokesperson of Gurugram police.

A GMDA spokesperson said that under phase-2 of the surveillance project, around 300km of additional underground optical fibre cable is being laid to support installation of 2,722 CCTV cameras across 258 locations in the district.

“The authority awarded a tender to a private agency last year. The areas include Sohna, Badshahpur, Pataudi, Farruk Nagar, Dhankot, Chandu Budhera, Panchgaon, Bilaspur, Hailey Mandi, and Dwarka Expressway, among others,” the spokesperson said.

Under phase-1, approximately 1,200 cameras were installed at 218 junctions across Gurugram and Manesar.

“The AI-backed CCTV cameras are enabled to capture 18 types of traffic violations. Around 48 face recognition cameras at key locations — including District Court, Mini Secretariat, MG metro station, Sikanderpur metro station, Civil Hospital, Tau Devi Lal stadium, Sheetla Mata Mandir premises, Gurugram Bus Stand, and Sadar Bazaar — will also be installed,” the spokesperson added.