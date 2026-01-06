Gurugram Police to map unsafe roads in citywide women’s safety survey

Gurugram Police is planning a comprehensive citywide safety survey to assess footpaths, street lighting, visibility, crowd presence, and emergency response patterns in a renewed push to strengthen women’s safety, senior officials said. The survey will also analyse “Dial 112” helpline data to identify areas generating the highest number of distress calls, enabling police to prioritise interventions, infrastructure fixes, and patrolling. GPS mapping of complaints, repeat civic lapses and emergency response gaps will guide lighting repairs, CCTV fixes and night patrolling. (HT)

Police officer said a decision is yet to be taken on whether the survey will be conducted internally or with the support of an external agency or NGO. “The focus is on ensuring a scientific, data-backed exercise that leads to time-bound action on the ground,” an officer said.

The proposed exercise builds on earlier safety audits, including a citywide assessment conducted last year by Safetipin NGO based out of Gurugram that flagged major gaps in Gurugram’s urban safety infrastructure. That audit evaluated the city on lighting, walkways, visibility, and crowd presence, finding that 18% of roads were completely dark. Gurugram scored 1.9 out of 3 on lighting.

A senior police officer familiar with the findings said pedestrians faced greater risk. “As many as 64% of roads either lacked footpaths or had them in poor condition, significantly increasing risk for women and limiting mobility. The city’s rating on walk paths stood at 1.3. Visibility was rated 0.6, with 70% of roads having little or no vending or commercial activity, reducing eyes on the street. Crowd presence was also rated 0.6, with 60% of roads deserted at night,” he said.

Separately, a recent survey by the women’s safety wing of Gurugram Police identified 12 roads as unsafe, including stretches on the Dwarka Expressway link road, Delhi–Jaipur highway, Gurugram–Faridabad road, Farrukhnagar road, IMT Manesar sectors, Golf Course Extension Road, and SPR.

“These findings will serve as baseline inputs,” said Rajesh Mohan, deputy commissioner of police traffic, adding that police have written to GMDA to address lighting gaps.

The survey will also track repeated complaints where corrective civic action has not followed. Data will be shared with civic agencies for time-bound fixes, including streetlight repairs, CCTV restoration, footpath improvement, and enhanced night patrols.

Women can seek help through the Durga Shakti App, Dial 112, or helpline 1091, police said. Awareness programmes are also being conducted in schools, factories, and corporate offices.

Arpit Jain, deputy commissioner of police headquarters, said the aim is to translate data into coordinated action to improve safety during late evening and night hours.