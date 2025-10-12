Gurugram proposes 5% annual hike in garbage collection fee

Municipal Corporation of Gurugram has proposed an increase in garbage collection charges for city households, sparking strong reactions from residents who said the agency must “improve” existing services before demanding higher fees. Those with plots between 50 and 200 sqm will be charged ₹210. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

MCG officials, however, said the proposal was part of a revised waste management plan aimed at improving efficiency and meeting rising operational costs.

Under the new structure, households on plots up to 50 sqm will pay ₹100 per month. Those with plots between 50 and 200 sqm will be charged ₹210, while plots measuring 200–500 sqm will attract a monthly fee of ₹310. For plots larger than 500 sqm, the monthly fee would be ₹510. Commercial and institutional establishments will be charged ₹50 per month.

The proposal also includes an automatic 5% annual increase in fees to “offset” inflation and maintain service sustainability. MCG officials said the revenue generated will be used to improve waste segregation, collection routes, and landfill management.

MCG commissioner Pradeep Dahiya said: “We need to make the system financially viable. The revision will allow us to strengthen collection efficiency and expand door-to-door waste management.”

However, residents across several sectors, including DLF, South City, and Palam Vihar, have opposed the proposal. Neeru Yadav, a resident of Sector 23, said: “The waste collection vehicles often skip lanes, and the garbage is not collected daily. Before increasing fees, the corporation must ensure accountability and consistent monitoring.”

Another resident, Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj from Sector 46, said: “We already pay property tax and garbage collection charges, yet heaps of waste can be seen in public areas. Increasing the fee without improving the system is unfair.”

Officials maintained that MCG was taking steps to enhance service quality, including the integration of GPS-enabled monitoring of garbage trucks and stricter oversight of waste contractors.

The proposal has been sent to the state government for approval. If cleared, it is likely to come into effect from the next financial year, officials said, adding that MCG has also sought public feedback before finalizing the new fee structure.