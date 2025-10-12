Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Gurugram proposes 5% annual hike in garbage collection fee

    Gurugram's Municipal Corporation proposes higher garbage collection fees, facing backlash from residents who demand improved services first.

    Published on: Oct 12, 2025 4:06 AM IST
    By Leena Dhankhar
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Municipal Corporation of Gurugram has proposed an increase in garbage collection charges for city households, sparking strong reactions from residents who said the agency must “improve” existing services before demanding higher fees.

    Those with plots between 50 and 200 sqm will be charged ₹210. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)
    Those with plots between 50 and 200 sqm will be charged ₹210. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

    MCG officials, however, said the proposal was part of a revised waste management plan aimed at improving efficiency and meeting rising operational costs.

    Under the new structure, households on plots up to 50 sqm will pay 100 per month. Those with plots between 50 and 200 sqm will be charged 210, while plots measuring 200–500 sqm will attract a monthly fee of 310. For plots larger than 500 sqm, the monthly fee would be 510. Commercial and institutional establishments will be charged 50 per month.

    The proposal also includes an automatic 5% annual increase in fees to “offset” inflation and maintain service sustainability. MCG officials said the revenue generated will be used to improve waste segregation, collection routes, and landfill management.

    MCG commissioner Pradeep Dahiya said: “We need to make the system financially viable. The revision will allow us to strengthen collection efficiency and expand door-to-door waste management.”

    However, residents across several sectors, including DLF, South City, and Palam Vihar, have opposed the proposal. Neeru Yadav, a resident of Sector 23, said: “The waste collection vehicles often skip lanes, and the garbage is not collected daily. Before increasing fees, the corporation must ensure accountability and consistent monitoring.”

    Another resident, Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj from Sector 46, said: “We already pay property tax and garbage collection charges, yet heaps of waste can be seen in public areas. Increasing the fee without improving the system is unfair.”

    Officials maintained that MCG was taking steps to enhance service quality, including the integration of GPS-enabled monitoring of garbage trucks and stricter oversight of waste contractors.

    The proposal has been sent to the state government for approval. If cleared, it is likely to come into effect from the next financial year, officials said, adding that MCG has also sought public feedback before finalizing the new fee structure.

    recommendedIcon
    Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

    Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
    News/Cities/Gurugram News/Gurugram Proposes 5% Annual Hike In Garbage Collection Fee
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes