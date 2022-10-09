Gurugram receives sustained rainfall, air quality remains good for second day

Gurugram: The city witnessed sustained rainfall since early morning on Saturday, causing minor waterlogging issues in some areas, particularly on internal roads in sectors and colonies. Traffic congestion was reported from Hanuman Chowk on the Old Delhi-Gurgaon Road, Narsinghpur on the Delhi-Gurgaon Highway, Sheetla Mata Road, and parts of Old Gururgam.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), most parts of Haryana, including Gururgam, are expected to receive isolated rain on Sunday and Monday. In view of the sustained rainfall, Mukesh Ahuja, municipal commissioner, Gurugram, held a virtual meeting with senior officials and directed them to deploy men and machinery at critical spots to avoid waterlogging.

On Saturday, minor waterlogging issues were reported from areas such as Hanuman Chowk, Narsinghpur, Sector 15 part II, parts of Palam Vihar, Sheetla Mata Road, some parts of Sushant Lok I, and Golf Course Extension Road. “Slight traffic congestion was reported from Hanuman Chowk and Narsinghpur but the situation remained under control as it was a Saturday and most offices were closed,” a Gurugram traffic official said.

Gurugram received 42mm of rain from Friday till 5.30pm on Saturday, IMD Chandigarh data revealed. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Gurugram forecasting rain and thunderstorms on Sunday as well. Manmohan Singh, director, IMD Chandigarh, said that Punjab and Haryana are receiving rain due to a cyclonic circulation over this region. “The rain is likely to continue till Monday after which the clouds will recede and the skies will turn clear. The temperature is also likely to dip further. The rain has caused wet dissipation and improved air quality over the entire region including Gururgam,” he said. The maximum temperature on Saturday was recorded at 23 degrees Celsius, with a minimum of 16 degrees.

The sustained rain helped in the dispersal of pollutants and the air quality remained in the good category for the second day on Saturday with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 43. The AQI reading on Saturday was calculated from observations of three stations as the display unit at Vikas Sadan station was repaired on Friday. Kuldeep Singh, regional officer, Haryana State Pollution Control Board said that the pollution display device at Vikas Sadan was rectified on Friday. “We have been monitoring the AQI data from Vikas Sadan, and the unit has started displaying the AQI from Friday evening. Our teams are keeping a close watch on markets and construction sites to ensure no violations occur,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON