Gurugram man aspiring to run car dealership for S Korean firm cheated of 25 lakh

The Gurugram police have booked unidentified suspects for allegedly defrauding a city resident of ₹25.6 lakh by impersonating executives of a South Korean car manufacturing firm and opening fake bank accounts in its name, officers aware of the case said on Wednesday. According to the police, the complaint was filed on May 18, last year, but it was only registered on Tuesday after a thorough investigation revealed that the allegations were true. (Representational Image)

According to police, the suspects also used a forged GST certificate, which, when scanned digitally, yielded information similar to the original firm’s name.

According to police, Rajesh Kulhar, 45, a resident of Sector 31, wanted to start a car dealership and had submitted an online application on April 21 last year on a website, which police suspect was most likely a copy of a South Korean car manufacturing firm’s actual website.

Investigators said that soon after, a woman called Kulhar and asked him to fill out a registration form and pay ₹2.65 lakh in registration fees, which he followed.

“On April 27, the imposters contacted him again via email for ₹5.9 lakh licence fees, which he paid. Kulhar then transferred ₹7.08 lakh as no-objection fees and ₹10 lakh as a security deposit,” said a police officer associated with the case, who asked not to be named.

According to the officer, Kulhar was given two accounts at different private bank branches in Bengaluru’s Koramangala for making payments, allegedly opened in the name of the Korean manufacturer using forged documents.

According to investigators, Kulhar became suspicious and asked the imposters to provide a GST certificate under the guise of obtaining a loan. The impostors did, and after Kulhar digitally scanned it, it revealed the name and details of the firm, which allayed his suspicions.

Investigators said the imposters then emailed Kulhar asking him to make an advance deposit for spare parts and accessories. At this point, Kulhar decided to meet the people he was speaking to in person and arrived at the city office of the car manufacturing firm, where executives told him that all the documents provided to him were forged and the payments made for the dealership were made into bogus bank accounts.

Subhash Boken, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said they were gathering information on those operating the accounts and making the withdrawals. “We’ll apprehend them soon,” he added.

On Kulhar’s complaint, a first information report was registered under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 40 police station on Tuesday. According to the police, Kulhar had filed his complaint on May 18, last year, but it was only registered after a thorough investigation revealed that the allegations were true.