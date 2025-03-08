Gurugram residents appeal to CAQM for action against dust pollution

A group of residents in the city have issued an appeal to the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), demanding action to tackle the worsening dust pollution, specifically after the revocation of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap). Residents alleged that construction activities have resumed unchecked, leading to uncontrolled excavation, mismanagement of construction and demolition (C&D) waste, and rising air pollution levels after Grap has been revoked. Dust pollution on the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) near Gurugram Sector 74A on Friday. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

Areas such as Golf Course Road, Golf Course Extension Road, Hamilton Court, MG Road, Senapati Prataprao Gurjar Marg, and key stretches in sectors 65, 67, 29, 55, and 78 are the worst affected, with uncovered soil dumps, incomplete roadworks, and construction debris left along roadsides.

Citizens for Clean Air and Making Model Gurugram (MMG) — environmental activist groups — have identified 13 high-risk pollution zones and repeatedly flagged them to chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, environment minister Rao Narbir Singh, GMDA, CAQM, and Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB).

In October 2024, the HSPCB had issued a show-cause notice to GMDA for failing to control dust pollution on the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR). However, no significant improvements have been observed, and authorities have failed to enforce dust mitigation measures as per the National Green Tribunal’s (NGT) guidelines.

“We urge authorities to survey the city and issue strict dust pollution control guidelines. The NGT guidelines must be enforced, including covering construction materials, regular water sprinkling, and installing wind barriers to reduce airborne dust. Vehicles transporting sand and soil should be covered, and police must fine violators,” Ruchika Sethi Takkar, a member of Citizens for Clean Air, said.

Further, residents of Hamilton Court recently staged a dharna, prompting a contractor to cover only a small portion of the affected area, but no further action was taken.

MMG founder Gauri Sarin criticised CAQM and HSPCB for failing to act against government agencies, despite strictly regulating private construction sites. She claimed that Grap enforcement has been selective, penalising individuals and private developers while letting government agencies operate without accountability. Sarin further questioned the effectiveness of air pollution mitigation projects funded by the World Bank, calling them ineffective due to a lack of commitment from authorities.

Following the outrage, officials have assured immediate action. “It is mandatory to cover all construction sites and ensure that vehicles transporting construction materials comply with regulations. We will take strict action against those failing to adhere to norms,” Vijay Choudhary, regional officer (south Gurugram) of HSPCB, said, adding that authorities will inspect all reported locations and penalise violators responsible for dust pollution.

RS Bhath, district town planner, GMDA, confirmed that inspections will begin on Saturday and that corrective measures would be implemented without further delay.