Gurugram: Residents, environmentalists criticise HSPCB’s recent directives on smog guns

Residents and resident welfare associations (RWAs) have criticised the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) December 26 directive ordering 193 high-rise societies to deploy smog guns during poor air quality days. Residents alleged that it is unfeasible for housing societies to install smog guns. (Sunil Ghosh/HT)

They said it is unfeasible for housing societies to install smog guns. Under the advisory, societies have been directed to set up smog guns or micro-mist water sprinkling systems at the topmost levels or rooftops of buildings to ensure wider dispersion of water.

“While some societies are using smog guns to reduce pollution, it is not feasible for all to install these systems due to its high cost. Expecting residents to address the pollution problem in this manner is ridiculous,” said Kiran Verma, sector 54 resident.

Anuj Mathur, a sector 69 resident, said, “Measures such as regular water sprinkling appear to be limited. Emphasis is needed on addressing pollution at its source, including prolonged road digging for sewage pipelines or cables that remains unattended for months, vehicular emissions, construction activities, movement of mud-laden open trucks and industrial pollution.”

Mathur added that regular mechanised road cleaning, timely restoration of roads, stricter emission enforcement and effective dust control are essential for improving air quality.

The advisory also directed societies to use treated water from sewage treatment plants (STP) to avoid wastage of potable water. However, experts and environmentalists said that sprinkling water can be useful for occasional cleaning of tree foliage and dust suppression and raised concerns over the broader implementation of these directives.

Ruchika Sethi, an environmentalist, said, “STP water can still contain traces of bacteria and pathogens, making it unsuitable for such use. Smog guns disperse water from a height, which can fall on residents as well. So using STP water in active residential areas should be avoided.”

Delhi Pollution Control Committee also advised against using treated waste water in anti-smog guns for preventing dust suspension in active work zones in 2021, she added.

NB Nair, an environmentalist and a retired scientist at the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, said, “Under no circumstance should STP water be used for aerial spray. The particulate matter containing pathogens remain in the air for a long time.”

Dr Manoj Kumar, an air quality analyst, said smog guns have limited effectiveness in localised areas. “Smog guns offer only a temporary solution. All STPs do not operate under the same standards, making its use highly unsafe,” he said.

A senior HSPCB official shared that this initiative has been taken in the interest of environment and public health. “The STP water is used in gardening and horticulture. Hence, there is no harm in using it occasionally through smog gun. This initiative aims to be effective in cutting down localised emissions,” he said.