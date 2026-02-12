Gurugram rolls out ‘zero fatalities drive’, flags 145 black spots

The authorities in Gurugram rolled out their “zero fatalities district” initiative earlier this week, starting from four major points --- Jharsa Chowk, Atlas foot-over-bridge (FOB), Basgaon Chowk and Delhi-Ajmer Highway in Manesar, district administration officials said. The average annual fatalities on the five high-speed corridors reduced from 235 in 2024 to 200 in 2025, the data showed. (HT PHOTO)

A district road safety committee, consisting of five representatives from different civic bodies, inspected the identified stretches on February 4, officials added.

Recommendations were issued to zonal/regional officials of traffic police, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) and the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to introduce phase-wise changes such as improving road design, disconnecting illegal cuts to main carriageway, installing signages, hazard markers, and improving pedestrian safety.

“Around 145 crash-prone areas, accounting for nearly 69% fatalities in the district, were identified through the electronic detailed accident report (eDAR) system for 2023 and 2024. The action plan includes 21-day short-term interventions and 90-day long-term interventions to reduce accidents,” said a senior district administration official.

A crash-prone area is identified if at least two fatal crashes occurred within a 500-meter distance in that area, officials said. “Based on crash patterns such as head-on, rear-end and side-impact measures, safety measures will be implemented,” the senior official added.

According to traffic police data of January 2026, 1,112 accidents took place in the district, resulting in 472 fatalities in 2025 and around 478 people died in 1,024 accidents in 2024.

An external consultant further identified five major corridors that account for around 37% of fatalities. On February 3, HT reported that a significantly large number of accident deaths were reported on Delhi Gurugram (NH 48), Dwarka, Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) expressways, Sohna elevated and Golf Course roads between 2024 and 2025.

Under the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) directives, the committee members will also monitor major traffic violations such as over-speeding, hasty lane change and wrong parking. The eDAR findings also found that around 19% of fatalities in the district resulted from speeding and rash driving, said officials.

“The focus will be to reduce pedestrian-related, rear-end and side impact crashes through stricter enforcement and awareness initiatives,” the senior official added.