Gurugram Sector 56 roads crumble as sewage overflow, potholes hit main market

According to locals, the issue has been there for two years now.

“The sector, once considered one of Gurugram’s best-planned neighbourhoods, is now grappling with basic infrastructure issues. While the market looks impressive on the map, the reality on the ground is very different. The roads remain unrepaired, riddled with deep potholes that pose serious risks to commuters and residents,” said Priti Mathpal, a resident of Sector 56.

A junior official at MCG, said, “We have repeatedly levelled the road. However, due to sewage overflow and movement of heavy vehicles, the roads have been broken. However, the work for sewage has already started.”

Residents said that despite repeated requests, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has taken no action. Besides problems in commuting, residents also raised health concerns due to the pollution and poor hygiene.

Despite being one of Gurugram’s best-planned localities, Sector 56 is riddled with a basic infrastructure problem of deteriorating road conditions, as potholes and open sewage overflow are posing a major problem to residents and visitors to the market, given that it is a popular hub.

“One side of the market is filled with dust and debris with no proper covering. The dust spreads onto the roads, which is particularly concerning given the growing pollution concerns in the city. When we ask about the status of the roads, they give us excuses of monsoon, festivals and now winters,” she said.

Locals said, the road was repaired ahead of the monsoon last year but deteriorated rapidly following heavy rainfall.

Another resident, who did not wish to be named, pointed out the persistent waterlogging in the market area. “The section where vendors set up their carts in the evening is usually submerged in water by the morning. This makes the area unhygienic and difficult to navigate, especially for residents and shoppers. It raises serious health concerns, given the stagnant water can become a breeding ground for mosquitoes and other pests,” he said.

“This has been the state of Sector 56 markets for quite some time, yet the administration has turned a blind eye. We have raised this issue repeatedly, but it seems they do not consider it important enough to address. Residents are paying high property taxes, but look at the condition of our public spaces—how can this be called the Millennium City?” he said.

Sonia Yadav, ward councillor of Sector 56, acknowledged the issues of the sector’s main market. “The sewage work is ongoing, which is maybe the reason for waterlogging. The work started three to four days ago. This week, the MCG team even went there to remove the carts for the time being, but they must have returned. We will try our best to remove the carts as they are hazardous,” she said.

“The work of the roads will also begin in the upcoming week. The tender has been allotted and the work will start positively in the upcoming week and the work will be completed before monsoon,” she said.