IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Gurugram secures 8th rank in easy living index among cities with less than 1mn population
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Gurugram secures 8th rank in easy living index among cities with less than 1mn population

Buoyed by better-than-average performances in the main survey parameters (see box), the city ranked eighth among cities with less than a million population in the Ease of Living Index report 2020, released by the ministry of housing and urban affairs on Thursday
READ FULL STORY
By Suparna Roy, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:02 PM IST

Buoyed by better-than-average performances in the main survey parameters (see box), the city ranked eighth among cities with less than a million population in the Ease of Living Index report 2020, released by the ministry of housing and urban affairs on Thursday.

In the National Capital Region, Gurugram, with a score of 56 out of 100, was second only to Delhi, which scored 57.56, while other NCR cities of Ghaziabad and Faridabad scored 54.31 and 51.26, respectively. The report also pegged the overall quality of life in Gurugram (53.3) slightly better than the Capital (51.22), which was assessed in a separate category of cities with more than one million population. At 51.38, the national average for quality of life was lower than both cities.

The cities were ranked on the basis of scores on four pillars with different weights: Quality of Life (35%), Economic Ability (15%), Sustainability (20%), and Citizen Perception (30%). The last, which has a weight of almost one-third in the rankings, is a completely subjective parameter.

The four pillars were divided into a total of 14 categories, such as education, health, housing, etc. under the quality of life pillar. Scores on these categories were themselves generated on the basis of a total of 49 indicators, such as household expenditure on education, literacy rate, etc. for the education category.

According to the report, Gurugram also scored well on parameters such as housing and shelter (75.69) and education (74.06) under the Quality of Life pillar. Although the report assigned a high score of 82.61 to the city for safety and security, not too far behind the national average of 86.74, the report stated “...top-performers in the Quality of Life pillar such as Indore, Delhi, and Gurugram have recorded a high incidence of crimes against women.”

Apart from these, the city registered a perfect score of 100 in the city resilience category under the Sustainability pillar, which had a national average score of 91.59. Mapping the housing and shelter category scores, the report states, “Twelve Less than Million cities have emerged as positive outliers in terms of slum population, with no section of the population residing in slums. This includes cities such as Gurugram, Varanasi, Meerut, Patna, Dhanbad, Shimla, Indore, and Jammu.”

The ground situation is, however, different for Gurugram where slum clusters continue to be a part of the urban landscape.

On the downside, mobility remains a challenge in the city. Gurugram scored a measly 25.54, lower than the national average of 28.05.

Yash Garg, the deputy commissioner of Gurugram, said, “Even though Metro connectivity is available in the city and Gurugram Metropolitan City Bus also has regular services, but considering the number of migrants and people who go to work, we need to work upon mobility issues here. We also have to work on green spaces in the city and ensure that all our services are energy efficient and sustainable.”

In 2018, Gurugram had ranked 88 out of 111 cities surveyed across Indian as part of the Ease of Living index, indicating generally poor quality of living for city residents. But this year, a reformed framework was built based on previous learnings.

“The scope and parameters of the index were expanded based on the feedback received from key stakeholders and urban experts. A significant revision is in the form of separation of the outcome and input parameters that determine the ease of living of citizens… Apart from the segregation of the indicators into input and outcome indicators, there have been significant revisions in the framework of Ease of Living itself. The index carries a 30 percent weightage on the Citizen Perception Survey,” the report stated, making both the rankings incomparable.

Recreation was another category where Gurugram, with a score of 11.65, “scored considerably lower than the national average (11.68)”.

“Given that we are a Millennium City, we are working with the municipal corporation and we hope to see a jump in that sector within a year. Recreation is important for a city like ours as it brings a cultural vibrancy, which can be through different avenues like concerts, street art, food festivals, so that the general public has different options,” said Garg, on the scope of improving recreational avenues.

Under the municipal performance index, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) ranked at 15 with a score of 45.84 in the category of below one million population, whereas Delhi ranked 1 with a score of 52.92 in the same category.

Speaking on the performance, Vinay Pratap Singh, commissioner of MCG said, “We are still analysing where the MCG’s performance has gone down and needs improvement. We will be working on all issues and improve the ranking in future. However, if we compare scores of MCG with municipal bodies of South Delhi (46), then we are not far behind. Both East (40.79) and North Delhi (37.66) have scored less than us.”

City residents, however, said that improvements are needed in the areas of mobility, safety and security and recreational facilities.

Neela Kaushik, the founder of Gurgaon Moms, a parent body, said, “When I talk to members in my community, I still get the feedback that mothers do not feel confident in sending children out after a certain time. Another safety issue in the city is drunken and underage driving, which lead to on-the-spot deaths in many cases.”

Manas Fuloria, a resident of the city and co-founder of Nagarro, said that mobility has been an issue in the city for years now. “Gurugram came up as a city with middle-class to upper-middle-class car-focused population, with roads frequently widened and public transport taking a back seat until recently, when municipal bodies started the services of minibuses and developing footpaths. It is the style of development which is incorrect and authorities have now recognised and started working on it.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
The construction of Dwarka Expressway, at Basai flyover, near sector-37-D, in Gurugram. (Parveen Kumar/HT File Photo)
The construction of Dwarka Expressway, at Basai flyover, near sector-37-D, in Gurugram. (Parveen Kumar/HT File Photo)
gurugram news

Gadkari hopes Dwarka Expressway will be completed before August 15 next year

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 07:42 PM IST
Union road transport minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday reviewed the progress work on the 29-km Dwarka Expressway, which connects Dwarka in Delhi to Gurugram.
READ FULL STORY
Close
More than 300 Fortune 500 companies are headquartered in Gurugram that has emerged as one of the largest IT and ITes hub in the country with several top companies setting up operations in the last two decades.
More than 300 Fortune 500 companies are headquartered in Gurugram that has emerged as one of the largest IT and ITes hub in the country with several top companies setting up operations in the last two decades.
gurugram news

Job quota law regressive, say Gurugram industry leaders

By Abhishek Behl, Hindustan Times, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 02:59 AM IST
  • Chautala, however, also made it clear that the government will make an exemption in the reservation if a company fails to find local skilled employees.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Over 25 acres of Aravalli land encroached in Faridabad

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:32 PM IST
A little over 25 acres of forest land in Ankhir village of Faridabad’s forest division have been encroached upon, with the construction of a boundary wall and a gate, officials familiar with the matter said on Wednesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Four held for robbing Amazon goods truck containing goods worth 50 lakh

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:32 PM IST
The police on Tuesday arrested four persons for allegedly robbing electronic gadgets and accessories worth 50 lakh from a delivery truck of e-commerce company Amazon on February 19, by holding the driver at gunpoint
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Four held for murdering two children in Meerut

By Leena Dhankhar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:32 PM IST
The police on Wednesday arrested four persons for allegedly murdering two children of a 37-year-old woman by throwing them into a canal near Meerut in Uttar Pradesh
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

MCG to reconstruct important link road

By Kartik Kumar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:32 PM IST
The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) will start work on reconstructing a 500-metre arterial road near Sector 10A from next month to provide commuters with an alternative route to head towards Dwarka Expressway or Pataudi Road and bypass the heavily congested Kherki Daula toll, officials said on Wednesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Private hospitals asked to assign slots for vaccination registration

By Archana Mishra, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:32 PM IST
Private hospitals and government facilities designated as Covid-19 vaccination centres have been directed to assign vaccination sessions on the Co-Win portal 15 days to one month in advance, to help people reserve appointments online by choosing the date and location most convenient to them, according to the district health department officials
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Environmentalists protest against mining in Aravallis at Haryana Bhawan, ahead of SC hearing

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:32 PM IST
Ahead of a Supreme Court (SC) hearing on the Haryana government’s plea to allow mining in the Aravallis of Gurugram and Faridabad, environmentalists in the city have raised concerns over significant adverse impact on groundwater recharge capacity and wildlife if mining activity resumes
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Police to auction Sube Singh’s properties after court lifts stay

By Leena Dhankhar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:32 PM IST
After a local court on Tuesday vacated the stay on plots seized from Sube Singh, a suspected gangster wanted by the police for multiple criminal cases, police officials said they will go ahead with their plan to auction the properties, estimated to be worth 6 crore
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Gurugram school murder: Petition in HC challenges denial of prosecution sanction against 4 cops

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 08:31 PM IST
The Haryana government’s decision to decline prosecution sanction against four police officials, accused of framing a bus conductor for the murder of a seven-year-old student, was challenged before the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday by the deceased boy’s father, who filed a petition in this regard
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Employees of auto parts firm strike seeking pay hike

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 11:31 PM IST
Employees of an auto parts company based in Manesar in Haryana protested against the firm’s alleged failure to revise their wages and keep other promises, pending for over two years
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Vaccination registry can be done online: Health dept

By Archana Mishra, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 11:31 PM IST
Fixing appointments for Covid-19 vaccine shots will now be possible on Co-Win portal as the service has been made functional once again on Tuesday evening, facilitating citizens to schedule a time slot 24 hours before they plan to take the vaccine jab, said a senior district health department official, adding that there will be no vaccination on Wednesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

DTCP seals, razes illegal structures in DLF Phase-3

By Abhishek Behl, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 11:31 PM IST
The Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) on Tuesday sealed 150 commercial establishments that were being operated on plots meant for the economically weaker sections in U-Block of DLF Phase-3 licensed colony amid resistance from residents, said officials familiar with the matter
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Turnout for second phase of vaccination remains high on Day 2

By Archana Mishra, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 11:31 PM IST
Turnout for the second phase of the Covid-19 vaccination drive remained high on Tuesday, with at least 1,471 people above the age of 60 years and 170 between 45 and 59 years having co-morbidities taking the jab at 23 vaccination centres across the city
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Gadkari to take stock of Dwarka Expressway progress

By Abhishek Behl, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 11:31 PM IST
The union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari will visit the Dwarka Expressway on Thursday to assess the status of the project and suggest measures to ensure that work is expedited on this project, which has been in the works since 2008
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP