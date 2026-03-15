Gurugram SI, aide held over ₹25,000 bribe at Sec 53 police station

Two individuals, including a Gurugram police sub-inspector, were arrested from the premises of the Sector 53 police station on Friday for allegedly accepting a ₹25,000 bribe, officials said. The arrests were made by the Haryana state vigilance and anti-corruption bureau (ACB) on a complaint that the bribe was demanded to close a sexual harassment case, they added. ACB arrested the officer and a contractual helper during a trap at Sector 53 police station. Officials said the SI has been suspended and faces departmental action. (File photo)

The accused were identified as sub-inspector Damod Rani, 42, from Fatehabad, and Deepak Ram, 40, a contractual helper at the station from Udham Singh Nagar, Uttarakhand, ACB officials said. Ram’s duties included serving water to visitors and staff, they added.

Officials said the SI has been places under suspension and departmental proceedings will initiated against her soon.

According to ACB Inspector Raj Karan, who led the raid between 3.20pm and 4pm on Friday, “It was Ram who had accepted the bribe money of ₹25,000 from the complainant inside the station and handed it over to Rani when we arrested both of them.” The duo were produced in court on Saturday and sent to judicial custody.

The case originated from a family dispute where a woman alleged her minor daughter was sexually harassed by a minor cousin. Although the incident was reported to police on Wednesday, both sides resolved the matter amicably that night, and no FIR was registered. However, investigators stated that SI Rani later contacted the father of the accused boy, demanding ₹40,000 to close the matter completely, threatening to file an FIR otherwise.

After negotiations, the bribe was fixed at ₹25,000. The complainant then approached the ACB, leading to a trap. An FIR was registered under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act.