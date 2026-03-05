Gurugram: Special help desk set up to ease arms license applications

A special desk has been set up at the Gurugram police commissioner’s office to assist residents seeking arms licences by streamlining the application process and addressing delays caused by minor errors in online submissions, officials said on Tuesday. Police officials said many applicants had approached the department with complaints about procedural delays (Photo for representation)

The initiative was launched on the directions of Gurugram joint police commissioner Sangeeta Kalia after it was observed that several fresh and renewal applications uploaded on the Saral portal were either delayed or rejected due to incomplete documentation and procedural errors. Officials said the average processing time earlier stretched up to 60 days in many cases due to such discrepancies.

Police officials said many applicants had approached the department with complaints about unnecessary delays and inconvenience stemming from mistakes made while submitting their arms licence applications online.

Following repeated complaints, the Arms Licence branch under the office of the joint police commissioner established a dedicated assistance centre to provide proper guidance and immediate support to applicants to ensure their applications are processed smoothly.

Sadeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said the service is free of cost. “Trained police personnel at the help desk will also assist the applicants in uploading their documents and submitting them online on the Saral portal in case they are unaware of it for error-free processing so that they are not rejected or delayed and will also guide them in case of any query,” he said.

The help desk will function from 10am to 5pm on all working days, during which citizens can visit for assistance. Additionally, a dedicated helpline number, +91 8595953261, has been issued. Residents can contact the helpline between 10am and 5pm on working days for information, clarification, or guidance regarding arms licence procedures and documentation requirements.

Officials appealed to residents to make maximum use of the facility. “The initiative is to streamline the process, enhance transparency, and ensure that applicants do not face avoidable hassle in getting their licence approved,” he added.