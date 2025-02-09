Gurugram: Stalker shoots woman in head in Sector 37 over spurning his marriage offer

Gurugram: A 24-year-old woman in Sector 37 was left critically injured after a 23-year-old stalker from Uttar Pradesh allegedly shot her in head on Friday for spurning his marriage proposal, police said on Saturday, adding that he has been arrested. The woman is already married with two little daughters and started living at her parental home in old Gurugram for last two years after marital discord due to her friendship with Kumar. But then she discontinued all contacts with him. (Representational image)

Police identified the suspect as Upendra Kumar, a private tutor from Auraiya, Uttar Pradesh, and the victim as Radha Devi, a security guard. The incident occurred as they met in a park in Sector 37 at night.

Kumar had arrived in Gurugram on Friday and shot her from a close range with a country-made pistol, said Sandeep Kumar, PRO, Gurugram police. “Locals found her lying in a pool of blood and rushed her to civil hospital in Sector 10A and later shifted her to Safdarjung hospital, Delhi. She has survived as the bullet didn’t pierce through the skull,” he said.

“She later blocked Kumar from all social media platforms. But he kept on contacting her and proposed for marriage. She rejected it outrightly,” the PRO added.

“On Friday, he visited her workplace in Sector 37. As she again rejected his proposal, he shot at her,” he said.

Police have registered an FIR on her father’s complaint under sections 109(1) (attempt to murder) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Arms Act at Sector 10 police station. The suspect is being quizzed to recover his weapon, officers said.