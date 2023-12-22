close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Gurugram News / Gurugram student from private varsity assaulted after abduction bid

Gurugram student from private varsity assaulted after abduction bid

ByHT Correspondent, Gurugram
Dec 22, 2023 01:01 PM IST

The incident took place on Monday evening when the second-year student was leaving the university after taking an exam

A 21-year-old student of a private university was assaulted following a failed abduction bid in Gurugram’s Sector 23, police officers aware of the matter said on Thursday.

Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The incident occurred on Monday evening when Yash Sisodia, a second-year student, was leaving the university after taking an exam.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

As soon as he stepped out of the university’s gate, six to seven suspects immediately pounced on him and tried to drag him into an SUV parked nearby, said investigators. However, Sisodia raised the alarm, which alerted students and security guards at the university’s entrance.

The suspects took out beer bottles from the SUV and assaulted him, and one of the suspects stabbed him with the SUV’s keys, said investigators.

As passersby and security guards ran towards Sisodia, the suspects fled the scene in their vehicle. Subhash Boken, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said investigation was underway to determine the reason behind the incident.

Based on Sisodia’s complaint, a first information report was registered against the suspects at Palam Vihar police station on Wednesday under sections 147 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 22, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out