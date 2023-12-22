Gurugram student from private varsity assaulted after abduction bid

A 21-year-old student of a private university was assaulted following a failed abduction bid in Gurugram’s Sector 23, police officers aware of the matter said on Thursday. Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The incident occurred on Monday evening when Yash Sisodia, a second-year student, was leaving the university after taking an exam.

As soon as he stepped out of the university’s gate, six to seven suspects immediately pounced on him and tried to drag him into an SUV parked nearby, said investigators. However, Sisodia raised the alarm, which alerted students and security guards at the university’s entrance.

The suspects took out beer bottles from the SUV and assaulted him, and one of the suspects stabbed him with the SUV’s keys, said investigators.

As passersby and security guards ran towards Sisodia, the suspects fled the scene in their vehicle. Subhash Boken, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said investigation was underway to determine the reason behind the incident.

Based on Sisodia’s complaint, a first information report was registered against the suspects at Palam Vihar police station on Wednesday under sections 147 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.