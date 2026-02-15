Gurugram student on liquid diet after alleged assault in school: Cops

A 12-year-old Class VIII student in Gurugram has been placed on a liquid diet after doctors discovered fractures in his jaw joint and teeth roots, following an alleged assault by three teachers and the principal inside his school in Bhondsi on January 28. Police provided an update on the case on Saturday, detailing the severity of the injuries discovered during the boy’s treatment at the civil hospital in Sector 10A. Police say CCTV footage not provided by school. Boy still in pain weeks later as probe continues and authorities await final medical report. (Getty Images)

Police officials confirmed that medical examinations revealed fractures in the boy’s left jaw joint and teeth roots, resulting in swelling and extreme pain that has left him unable to eat. The incident came to light when school authorities informed the boy’s mother of his injury on January 28. Upon arrival, the mother alleged she was also assaulted on school premises by the principal and two teachers. She found her son’s face swollen after he was repeatedly slapped and subsequently filed a police complaint.

An FIR was registered on Wednesday at Bhondsi police station against the principal and three teachers under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for common intention, voluntarily causing hurt, and voluntarily causing grievous hurt.

“Doctors at the civil hospital put him on a liquid diet due to extreme pain and facial swelling, which made him incapable of eating anything,” the mother alleged. She stated that a CT scan on Saturday confirmed the fractures. “Even after more than a fortnight, he still has severe swelling on his face and is suffering from excruciating pain... recovery may take more than a month.”

A senior police official confirmed the injuries were consistent with an assault that “took place inside the school premises.” He noted the school has not provided CCTV footage, claiming the cameras were not functional.

However, school vice principal Aman Yadav denied the assault, alleging the mother may have inflicted the injuries later and that the boy had abused the principal on Instagram and stolen from the canteen. Sandeep Turan, spokesperson of Gurugram police, stated the hospital’s report is expected by Monday, and “necessary action will be taken soon.”