Gurugram students gear up for pre-board examinations

The pre-board examinations are coming up with Class 10 and 12 students gearing up for practice tests conducted by schools to help them assess their preparation for the upcoming board examinations. These preliminary tests, teachers said, serve as an evaluation tool, giving students a clear picture of their preparation levels and helping them identify areas that require improvement. Board examinations for Classes 10 and 12 will begin on February 17, 2026. (HT PHOTO)

Pre-board exams are typically held around two months before the board examinations. This schedule, teachers said, allows students enough time to analyse their performance and strengthen concepts in subjects they find challenging. While several schools have already begun conducting pre-boards, many others are set to start them in December.

“Pre-boards are simply a checkpoint for efforts put in by students throughout the year,” said Dr Cdr Kartikay Saini, Chairman of Scottish High International School. “The aim is to make course corrections as they near the boards, and provide personalised counselling and remedial classes for weaker areas. We follow a “zero-stress” policy so students can go through the process easily.”

Schools are also attempting to replicate the exact atmosphere of board examinations to familiarise students with real exam conditions. “We conduct two comprehensive pre-board examinations that mirror board exam settings. These function both as practice opportunities and as diagnostic tools,” said Sreelekha Sarcar, senior educator at Shiv Nadar School, Gurugram. “The goal is not just to improve scores but to build confidence and exam temperament. Parents are kept involved throughout so we can support the student collectively.”

At Delhi Public School, Sector 45, students are encouraged to make their own schedules. “We allow students to draw up their own datesheets so they don’t feel pressure,” said Aditi Mishra, Director-Principal. “I even counsel them on what to eat and what to avoid, to help sharpen memory and maintain good health during this period.”

Teachers said regular revisions, weekly short tests, and memory-based exercises help students improve accuracy and speed. “That way, they remember what they study each week,” said Rekha Tiwari, a teacher at a private school.

In government schools, pre-boards are scheduled to begin in December. A teacher, requesting anonymity, said, “We advise students to rely primarily on NCERT textbooks and practise questions from the last ten years. If any student underperforms, we ask them to reappear in the exams.”

“Students should go for walks, engage in hobbies, and take breaks while preparing for boards,” said Sarita Bakshi, mother of a Class 10 student. “Parents must talk to their children regularly and support them, as this period can be particularly stressful.”

Board examinations for Classes 10 and 12 will begin on February 17, 2026.